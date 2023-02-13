Tampa, FL

History Comes to Life at Henry B. Plant Museum

Modern Globe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOdDe_0klEcZrH00
Otis Freedman, headwaiter at the Tampa Bay Hotel.Photo byHenry B Plant Museum

When you visit the Henry B. Plant Museum in Tampa, you are certainly taking a step back in time. The museum itself is inside the south wing of what was once the Tampa Bay Hotel. And if you visit the museum on a Sunday afternoon, you will feel even more immersed. Upstairs/Downstairs at the Henry B. Plant Museum are performances that bring turn-of–the-century Tampa Bay Hotel staff members and guests to life and let visitors experience what life was really like in the grand hotel.

What is Upstairs/Downstairs?

Upstairs/Downstairs is a single-character performance that occurs every Sunday at 2 p.m in the museum. Based on original research conducted by the museum, these characters recreate the attitudes and practices of the past, along with the sorrows and joys of their existence. It allows visitors to experience a glimpse of life at the Hotel through the eyes of each individual character.

“The name Upstairs/Downstairs describes the two major categories of people who were historically involved with the Tampa Bay Hotel—the wealthy “Upstairs” guests, and the “Downstairs” workers at the Hotel,” says Melissa Sullebarger, Curator of Education at the museum. “Our cast of characters are made up of individuals from a diverse variety of backgrounds and their performances reflect these different experiences of life in a luxury hotel from the 1890s to the 1920s.”

Related: Tampa Theatre Summer Classics Brings Films Back to the Big Screen 

These performances have been occurring at the museum since 1998. Visitors wanted more information about those who staffed and stayed at the Tampa Bay Hotel, and Museum staff wanted the opportunity to focus on diverse voices and experiences rooted in real historical records.

Meet the hotel guests and staff

Museum staff gathered oral histories relating to the Hotel from Tampa residents to get a feel of what people from the era sounded like. They then worked with local historians and playwrights to create the original six scripts for Upstairs/Downstairs. The original characters are:

  • Spanish-American War correspondent Richard Harding Davis
  • Head server Otis Freedman
  • Laundress Maggie Stroud
  • Telegraph operator Pauline Smith
  • First Lady Edith Roosevelt
  • Hunting and fishing guide Arthur Schleman

The Museum added Theodore Roosevelt, 1st Sgt. Henry Dobson, and Henry Plant in response to audience surveys requesting new characters. 

Sullebarger says it’s hard to choose a favorite character performance, but she really appreciates 1st Sgt. Henry Dobson. “Much of the script is drawn from the actual letters that the real 1st Sgt. Henry Dobson. It’s what he wrote home to his family during his time serving in the Spanish American War,” she explains. “Hearing the actual words written by this young man truly transports one into his experiences.”

Seeing a performance

Today, performances take place on Sundays in the Museum all year round, thanks to the underwriting of the Hillsborough Arts Council, the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners, and Mosaic.

Performances of Upstairs/Downstairs are at the Museum every Sunday at 2 p.m. Visitors may want to arrive early to get a seat. Each performance is approximately 30 minutes long and is included with admission to the Museum. The Museum posts performance schedules on the website, with a different character appearing each week.

Related: Growing Community and Business Through Swimply Pool Rentals

Throughout the autumn, winter, and spring, the museum also offers occasional Upstairs/Downstairs performances at other locations throughout the community.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# henry b plant museum# university of tampa# history# historical reenactment# tampa bay

Comments / 0

Published by

ModernGlobe is a local digital information and content hub staffed by a team of editors, reporters and correspondents from right here in Tampa Bay.

Tampa, FL
772 followers

More from Modern Globe

Tampa, FL

FMoPA Partners with TPA for 2023 International Photography Competition

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is calling for entries for the 2023 International Photography Competition. This competition is a showcase of the best in photography from around the world. It’s open to all photographers, regardless of experience or location.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Brown Pelican Entanglements a Worrying Issue in Tampa Bay

Brown Pelicans are still successfully nesting in Tampa Bay, but the population is not increasing. The theory on why this is the case focuses on the interaction between the birds and fishing line.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Scrub Jay Models Importance of Loving Family, Close Friends

An extraordinary type of bird found only in the Sunshine State may be exemplary models when it comes to the importance of two things that are vital to longterm health and happiness among humans: family time and socializing with others. Researchers from the Archbold Biologoical Station in Florida recently studied the Florida scrub jay. They made some fascinating discoveries about their unique, human-like behavior.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

How to Make Your Backyard Friendly for Native Florida Wildlife

Many Florida residents are building their backyards for more eco-friendly activities during the summer. If you want your backyard to be a place to learn about native Florida wildlife and connect to nature, follow these tips.

Read full story
21 comments
Tampa, FL

Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to Life

A public art project is bringing back the sounds of Ybor City. Ybor Speaks is a public art project created to celebrate the immigrant experience in Ybor City. The sound instillation in Centennial Park welcomes you to Ybor City through immersive soundscapes and audio vignettes, and histories and memoirs read aloud. You can hear audio from the boom town of the 1890s through the creative revival of the 1980s.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks

Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX

Two local St. Pete puppies are going to make their national television debut next month. Nancy and Max will take the field as they play for Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX. Nancy and Max were rescued by a local animal rescue group, Compassion Kind of St. Petersburg. Both dogs will play for Team Ruff. Nancy will also serve as a team cheerleader.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County

The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.

Read full story
2 comments
Sarasota County, FL

WUSF Extends Coverage to Sarasota and Manatee Counties

WUSF Public Media and the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation have hired Eric Garwood as Executive Editor of the CNC — Community News Collaborative. This independent journalism collaboration will expand coverage of news in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. In a time of media deserts and eroding resources in the news industry, this will deliver free, comprehensive and impactful journalism to people living in these counties.

Read full story
Oxford, FL

Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford Exchange

For anyone with a romantic bent and a little creativity, Sunday at the Oxford Exchange is a big day. The restaurant and bookstore has teamed up with the Henry B. Plant Museum for the annual creation of homemade valentines at Oxford Exchange. This event allows people to partake in a dying tradition — the creation of homemade valentines. Tea and light fare will be served during the event.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft Beer

Few words go better together than craft beer and Tampa Bay. But a notable lack of diversity in the industry could one day pose a threat to craft beer’s future. That’s why filmmaker Aaron Hosé set out to explore diversity and changes within the industry. In his film One Pint at a Time,he follows brewers as they overcome obstacles and stereotypes in order to open the breweries of their dreams.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

See Vintage Photographs from Italy at The Tampa Museum of Art

A new exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art will show gorgeous vintage photographs from Italy this spring. The exhibit, aptly titled Travels In Italy, will feature photos of Italy's most popular cultural draws. These photos show the beauty of Italy before modernization. The exhibit will be on display until July 9.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring back their classic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms for throwback games in 2023. The fan-favorite colors can make a return since the NFL rescinded its one-helmet rule last summer. But why did the Bucs get rid of their classic colors in the first place? Let’s dig into the history:

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa Bay

It's January in Tampa Bay. The time to be inundated with all things pirates and parades. But what were pirates to Tampa Bay? Were they a genuine threat? Did they lead to the development of the area? Were they just an extension of colonial control, Let's learn more about pirates and Tampa Bay and why we've dedicated so much to their memory.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

The Urban Harvest Teaches Self-Sufficiency Anywhere

Elise Pickett knows a thing or two about gardening. She’s a third-generation Floridian and has been teaching locals how to grow their own food for the past 10 years. After learning about how the current food systems affect our health, she started growing her own veggies for her family. Soon her personal journey expanded outwards, and she opened The Urban Harvest, a resource for people who want to start taking control of their food and where it comes from.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

The Tampa Arts Alliance is Putting Tampa on the Map

The Tampa Bay area is in a period of incredible development. And as the area continues to grow and thrive, Michele Smith of the Tampa Arts Alliance wants to make sure that the city's culture is thriving too. We talked with Smith about the Tampa arts scene and why it's important that art and artists grow together with their city.

Read full story
Valrico, FL

Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian Research

Steve Backes has been a birder, well, forever, it seems. But he became hyper-focused on hummingbirds many years ago. Now, he and his wife, Debbie, are devoting themselves to creating a haven for these tiny, winged jewels. Their efforts have even attracted a researcher who has continually visited Backes home to check on the hummingbirds for over two decades.

Read full story
1 comments
Sarasota, FL

43 Architect Firms Vie to Design New Sarasota Performing Arts Center 

The Van Wezel Foundation and City of Sarasota are happy to announce they have received over forty qualification applications from architectural firms to design a new Sarasota Performing Arts Center. With over 43 respondents, the City and Van Wezel Foundation have options from around the world. Including internationally acclaimed and highly respected local firms.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Where You Can Learn CPR in Tampa Bay

The sports world was shaken to its core after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field in front of a national TV audience. His story is nothing short of miraculous and inspirational. As a result, millions of Americans have taken notice of just how important it is to have a health professional who knows CPR available at all times. However, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is something that anyone can learn and is certainly valuable for everyone to at least understand.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy