Saint Petersburg, FL

Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX

Modern Globe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAXaW_0kfDBY9M00
Max the pup.Photo byPuppy Bowl

Two local St. Pete puppies are going to make their national television debut next month. Nancy and Max will take the field as they play for Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX. Nancy and Max were rescued by a local animal rescue group, Compassion Kind of St. Petersburg. Both dogs will play for Team Ruff. Nancy will also serve as a team cheerleader.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX

The Animal Planet Puppy Bowl raises awareness about the importance of adoption by having rescue puppies play and run a mini-gridiron. There were 122 rescue pups in Puppy Bowl XIX, from 67 shelters and rescue groups from all over the country. While the Puppy Bowl is yet to air, it has already been recorded. Nancy and Max went to Glen Falls, New York, for the show’s taping.

Nancy, who is now six-months-old, is a small and gentle female terrier mix. Compassion Kind rescued Nancy's mother from a hoarding case in Puerto Rico, and Nancy was one of the smallest in the litter. Michelle Merlo of St. Petersburg adopted Nancy and renamed her Nova.

Max, a lab/pointer mix who is also now six-months-old. Some people found Max under a bush on a rural road in Jamaica. He was a bit camera shy during the taping. He loves to play with his adoptive sister and lie in the sun. His adopters are the family of Jay and Lauralie Benge of Riverview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZH3b_0kfDBY9M00
Nancy (now named Nova)Photo byCourtesy of Animals Planet's Puppy Bowl.

Compassion Kind

Compassion Kind is an organization that works with governments, institutions, local leaders, civil society organizations, foundations, and businesses around the world to ensure a voice for the most vulnerable beings. They believe that all living things deserve a life free from harm. The organization has projects around the world -- everything from animal rescue to clean water.

“Rescue work never stops,” Compassion Kind Founder Aja Estro said. "We are thankful to have been selected for the second year by Animal Planet’s Casting Crew to include some of our rescues in Puppy Bowl XIX. Hopefully, we can continue to raise awareness of our global rescue efforts and equip our non-profit with donations and supplies for whatever this year brings."

Related: Volunteering in Tampa Bay — Where to Start

At the moment, Estro says the organization's greatest need is a van. They need it to continue transporting animals they find and rescue during natural disasters like floods, hurricanes, or fires.

To date, Compassion Kind has saved over 8,000 animals. Says Estro, "Our mission is to inspire compassion through global action. We are so grateful for all our dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly to help those in need."

Compassion Kind is inviting everyone to a Puppy Bowl Watch Party at the Dog Bar in St. Petersburg on game day starting at 1 p.m. Attendees can also meet Nancy and Max and get their “pawtographs.”

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX will air on Sunday, February 12, from 2 to 5 pm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# super bowl# puppy bowl# compassion kind# puppies# tampa bay

Comments / 0

Published by

ModernGlobe is a local digital information and content hub staffed by a team of editors, reporters and correspondents from right here in Tampa Bay.

Tampa, FL
747 followers

More from Modern Globe

Florida State

How to Make Your Backyard Friendly for Native Florida Wildlife

Many Florida residents are building their backyards for more eco-friendly activities during the summer. If you want your backyard to be a place to learn about native Florida wildlife and connect to nature, follow these tips.

Read full story
21 comments
Tampa, FL

Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to Life

A public art project is bringing back the sounds of Ybor City. Ybor Speaks is a public art project created to celebrate the immigrant experience in Ybor City. The sound instillation in Centennial Park welcomes you to Ybor City through immersive soundscapes and audio vignettes, and histories and memoirs read aloud. You can hear audio from the boom town of the 1890s through the creative revival of the 1980s.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks

Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County

The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.

Read full story
2 comments
Sarasota County, FL

WUSF Extends Coverage to Sarasota and Manatee Counties

WUSF Public Media and the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation have hired Eric Garwood as Executive Editor of the CNC — Community News Collaborative. This independent journalism collaboration will expand coverage of news in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. In a time of media deserts and eroding resources in the news industry, this will deliver free, comprehensive and impactful journalism to people living in these counties.

Read full story
Oxford, FL

Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford Exchange

For anyone with a romantic bent and a little creativity, Sunday at the Oxford Exchange is a big day. The restaurant and bookstore has teamed up with the Henry B. Plant Museum for the annual creation of homemade valentines at Oxford Exchange. This event allows people to partake in a dying tradition — the creation of homemade valentines. Tea and light fare will be served during the event.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft Beer

Few words go better together than craft beer and Tampa Bay. But a notable lack of diversity in the industry could one day pose a threat to craft beer’s future. That’s why filmmaker Aaron Hosé set out to explore diversity and changes within the industry. In his film One Pint at a Time,he follows brewers as they overcome obstacles and stereotypes in order to open the breweries of their dreams.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

See Vintage Photographs from Italy at The Tampa Museum of Art

A new exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art will show gorgeous vintage photographs from Italy this spring. The exhibit, aptly titled Travels In Italy, will feature photos of Italy's most popular cultural draws. These photos show the beauty of Italy before modernization. The exhibit will be on display until July 9.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring back their classic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms for throwback games in 2023. The fan-favorite colors can make a return since the NFL rescinded its one-helmet rule last summer. But why did the Bucs get rid of their classic colors in the first place? Let’s dig into the history:

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa Bay

It's January in Tampa Bay. The time to be inundated with all things pirates and parades. But what were pirates to Tampa Bay? Were they a genuine threat? Did they lead to the development of the area? Were they just an extension of colonial control, Let's learn more about pirates and Tampa Bay and why we've dedicated so much to their memory.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

The Urban Harvest Teaches Self-Sufficiency Anywhere

Elise Pickett knows a thing or two about gardening. She’s a third-generation Floridian and has been teaching locals how to grow their own food for the past 10 years. After learning about how the current food systems affect our health, she started growing her own veggies for her family. Soon her personal journey expanded outwards, and she opened The Urban Harvest, a resource for people who want to start taking control of their food and where it comes from.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

The Tampa Arts Alliance is Putting Tampa on the Map

The Tampa Bay area is in a period of incredible development. And as the area continues to grow and thrive, Michele Smith of the Tampa Arts Alliance wants to make sure that the city's culture is thriving too. We talked with Smith about the Tampa arts scene and why it's important that art and artists grow together with their city.

Read full story
Valrico, FL

Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian Research

Steve Backes has been a birder, well, forever, it seems. But he became hyper-focused on hummingbirds many years ago. Now, he and his wife, Debbie, are devoting themselves to creating a haven for these tiny, winged jewels. Their efforts have even attracted a researcher who has continually visited Backes home to check on the hummingbirds for over two decades.

Read full story
1 comments
Sarasota, FL

43 Architect Firms Vie to Design New Sarasota Performing Arts Center 

The Van Wezel Foundation and City of Sarasota are happy to announce they have received over forty qualification applications from architectural firms to design a new Sarasota Performing Arts Center. With over 43 respondents, the City and Van Wezel Foundation have options from around the world. Including internationally acclaimed and highly respected local firms.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Where You Can Learn CPR in Tampa Bay

The sports world was shaken to its core after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field in front of a national TV audience. His story is nothing short of miraculous and inspirational. As a result, millions of Americans have taken notice of just how important it is to have a health professional who knows CPR available at all times. However, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is something that anyone can learn and is certainly valuable for everyone to at least understand.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Companies Chosen for Climate Tech Accelerator in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Ba Innovations Centers is beginning another accelerator program this month. The topics will focus on the climate and sustainability industries. Definitely a hot topic in the Tampa Bay area. Over 250 startup companies applied for eight positions in the Tampa Bay Innovation Center’s Climate Tech Startup Accelerator program.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

USF Helps Reduce Non-Emergency Ambulance Calls By Over 50%

The USF College of Nursing recently partnered with the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center to help reduce non-emergency 911 calls to their facility. On average, the center – housing 160 beds for homeless men and women – had about three calls to emergency medical services every day, most commonly for side effects related to not having access to their medication.

Read full story

FMoPA moving to Ybor in 2023

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is pleased to announce the museum’s upcoming move to Ybor City in 2023. The new gallery space will feature over 3,000 square feet of exhibition space, including a separate Community Gallery. This new location will offer visitors a ground-floor entrance from the historic 7th Avenue Ybor Citywalk, a gift shop, and space for lectures and Artist Talks.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit Opens at Gallery 221

There's a new exhibit at Hillsborough Community College Gallery 221. It's called Spirit, Rhythm, Blues by Bronx artist Le’Andra LeSeur. It will be on display at the gallery from January 9 to March 2.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy