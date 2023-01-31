One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft Beer

Writer, director, producer and editor of One Pint at a Time, Aaron Hosé, filming at a festival in Downtown Tampa. Photo by One Pint at a Time

Few words go better together than craft beer and Tampa Bay. But a notable lack of diversity in the industry could one day pose a threat to craft beer’s future. That’s why filmmaker Aaron Hosé set out to explore diversity and changes within the industry. In his film One Pint at a Time, he follows brewers as they overcome obstacles and stereotypes in order to open the breweries of their dreams.

A revealing road trip

Aaron Hosé and his wife, fellow filmmaker and producer, Brigitte Hosé were bitten by the craft beer bug after a trip to Asheville in 2014. The couple did not know the recently dubbed “Beer City USA” was the place to go on the East Coast for craft beers. After their visit, they started visiting taprooms and trying new beers whenever they traveled. Gradually they noticed they were among the few people of color in the taprooms. Especially behind the scenes.

“If you close your eyes and thought about the person that made the beer you just had, it’s a very specific person you consider,” Hosé says. Further research revealed the disparities in the people of color who identified as beer consumers and those who were actually brewery owners.

Out of around 9,000 breweries operating in the United States today, less than one percent are Black-owned. However, close to a third of beer consumers identify as multicultural.

Hosé turned his passion for craft beer and activism into a film project. So he spent five years following brewers and beer influencers across the country.

One pint at a time

In the film, Hosé follows brewers in Connecticut, New Orleans, and Florida as they break into the craft beer industry. He also speaks with beer influencers and visits beer events. One event he visited was Fresh Fest, touted to be the first and only festival devoted to Black-owned and Black-brewed beer.

During the Florida part of the film, Hosé actually focuses on local Tampa brewer Huston Lett and his struggle to break into the beer scene. Lett, a graphic designer, fell in love with brewing beer after his wife bought him a home brewing kit. His brewery, Bastet, actually started out of his garage. It took a while for him to eventually open his own place with co-founder Tom Ross.

“In the beginning, I didn’t feel so welcome. The fact that it took me almost four or five years of applying to get in the industry, that didn’t make me feel good,” says Lett.

Bastet opened their taproom just before the pandemic, which posed yet another setback documented on film. And while we don’t want to spoil the movie, you can now visit Bastet Brewing at 1951 East Adamo Drive.

Huston Lett of Bastet Brewing. Photo by Photo courtesy of One Pint at a Time

Talking about the Tampa beer scene

According to the Brewers Association, with 368 breweries, Florida ranks 7th in the nation for the amount of breweries. In the Tampa Bay area, three breweries are owned by people of color: Green Bench, Bay Cannon and Bastet. Green Bench is the one of the first Black-owned breweries in Florida, and it happens to be one of the filmmaker’s favorite in the state.

“He is a master at making those highly fermented, funky Saison beers. They are just incredible. Not to mention he does a lot for the community. The collaboration that he does with Beer Kulture to support the St. Pete community is something that I stand for,” Hosé says, speaking of Green Bench head brewer and co-owner Khris Johnson.

Hosé wants his film to act as a mirror for breweries and brewery owners and inspire them to take the actions necessary to make the industry more inclusive. He also wants beer drinkers to be more intentional about where they go to get a drink. He hopes that beer drinkers who watch this film will feel empowered to go to their favorite brewery and see if it is a welcoming place. If not, he encourages them to talk with the owners and have those uncomfortable conversations, preferably over a pint of beer.

It’s clear that not only passion for activism and equality but also passion for delicious beer are the two driving points behind One Pint at a Time.

“Ultimately, it’s what’s in the glass,” Hosé says, “Because I can talk your ear off about diversity in the beer industry. But if the beer sucks, then what’s the point?”