The Tampa Arts Alliance is Putting Tampa on the Map

Sculptural/landscape art-park-work, entitled Boulevard Flow by artist Ya La'ford. Ya La'Ford serves on the Board of Directors for the Tampa Photo by Courtesy Tampa Arts Alliance

The Tampa Bay area is in a period of incredible development. And as the area continues to grow and thrive, Michele Smith of the Tampa Arts Alliance wants to make sure that the city's culture is thriving too. We talked with Smith about the Tampa arts scene and why it's important that art and artists grow together with their city.

The Tampa art scene

Michele Smith has been writing and supporting arts in Tampa since the ’90s. She has a degree in International Business & Fine Art from the University of Tampa. And she has contributed to numerous start-up ventures in the Tampa Bay area. Now, as Executive Director of the Tampa Arts Alliance, she is dedicated to putting Tampa on the map as a place that supports and uplifts its artists.

Smith describes the current Tampa arts scene as vibrant, diverse, and evolving. And it's true. You can find almost any art form celebrated in some way in Tampa Bay — visual arts, dance, theatre, sculpture, music, literature, and much more. Also, as the city grows, hopefully these artists and art forms grow as well. Interacting more with the community and becoming a distinct marker of Tampa Bay.

"The recent focus on the arts combined with the city's explosive development, is inspiring arts leaders to take their craft and organizations to the next level," Smith states.

When people think of a city's growth, they usually think about population, jobs, and real estate. But growing a city's artists is equally important. Smith explains that the many avenues for artists and cultural enrichment not only attract investors but also improve the quality of life for everyone in the community.

Smith elaborates:

Cultural deserts are an indicator of poor infrastructure and lax leadership. Tampa has a lot to offer artistically thanks to eager arts leaders who take it upon themselves to grow and create.

The Tampa Arts Alliance

The Tampa Arts Alliance is an organization with a vision. It wants to help Tampa become internationally recognized as a vibrant and dynamic city for the arts. However, art and culture don't just happen on their own. Here are just a few ways The Tampa Arts Alliance is making sure the Tampa art scene can thrive:

Creating a shareable inventory of Tampa's cultural assets and creative talent

Shining a light on the vibrant art scene that is supported by the community and making Tampa known as a cultural destination

Supporting infrastructure that ensures artists are able to live in proximity to where they work

Giving art collectors and patrons a wide selection of quality art to invest in

Making sure artists’ work is appreciated, invested in, and lifted up in the community

Building a creative culture that is welcoming and collaborative for all

According to the Tampa Arts Alliance, Tampa is not just a city trying to be like somewhere else. This is why they are dedicated to raising up the profile of the arts and culture to show off what makes Tampa unique.

Artspace Tampa

Part of improving the arts in Tampa Bay is ensuring that artists have physical space to live and work. However, the explosive growth in Tampa has put real estate at a premium. Therefore, the Tampa Arts Alliance is engaging Minneapolis developer Artspace Projects for an Artspace Tampa Initiative. The initiative seeks to build a physical space dedicated to affordable live/work options for artists. Currently, the nonprofit is doing this by engaging with developers, real estate leaders, and elected officials in the Tampa Bay area.

"This effort ensures that artists remain in Tampa as the city grows and the building will act as a collaborative creative hub," Smith explains. "The artists and arts institutions of Tampa are eager to be seen and heard."