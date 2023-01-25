Valrico, FL

Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian Research

Modern Globe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlSvj_0kO3Fy4Q00
Ruby-throated hummingbirdsPhoto bySteve Backes

Steve Backes has been a birder, well, forever, it seems. But he became hyper-focused on hummingbirds many years ago. Now, he and his wife, Debbie, are devoting themselves to creating a haven for these tiny, winged jewels. Their efforts have even attracted a researcher who has continually visited Backes home to check on the hummingbirds for over two decades.

Hummingbirds in Florida

Hummingbirds, Backes said, seem to find birders’ yards and his is no exception. He has filled it with feeders and with flowers that provide nectar to the hummers. The yard is divided into territories to support as many migrants as possible. Since hummingbirds are extremely territorial, the divisions in the yard are key to getting more than one or two.

Hummingbirds migrate from the Pacific Northwest on their way to Central America, but many stop along the way, sometimes for months at a time. And they tend to return. Backes has one hummer who has returned five years in a row, another for three years, and another twice.

“I wanted to do what I could to draw them to my yard,” he said. “That is when I started trying to get the word out to garden groups and birding groups and got really focused. It became my mission in life.”

Backes has since started a Facebook page called Hummingbirds in Florida which birders can join to find out the latest on where the birds are showing up and what type of habitat is working best for them.

Furthering hummingbird research

In 2002, two years after the Backes’ purchased their house in Valrico, a somewhat rare rufous hummingbird appeared in the yard. That is when he decided to track down researcher Fred Bassett and convince him to come for a visit. “He caught three different species, five birds in my yard. I just continued to make it an annual event after that.”

Just a few days ago, Bassett returned to the Valrico yard for the 21st year. Successfully banding several ruby-throated hummingbirds amid the colorful salvia, fire bush, and citrus.

Bassett formed Hummingbird Research Inc., a 501©3 nonprofit to promote hummingbird conservation through research and education. He has banded 1,598 wintering hummingbirds in Florida and Alabama since 1997.

The bands Bassett places on the birds allow him to get to know individual birds. It is advantageous to know they are coming back to the same spot time after time and helps avian researchers understand their needs at wintering sites.

His ground-breaking research was documented in "Wintering hummingbirds in Alabama and Florida: species diversity, sex and age ratios, and site fidelity," a scientific paper coauthored with Doreen Cubie and published in the June 2009 issue of the Journal of Field Ornithology, a peer-reviewed publication.

On his website, Bassett says “hummer hosts” like Backes are a critical part of such research.

Video taken from Backes Facebook page. This is from Bassett's last visit.

Creating a hummingbird haven

While Backes typically gets about 10 hummingbirds in his yard each winter, he had 20 visit one year. “There will be birds two doors down who come and roam my yard to feed.”

The feeders are particularly helpful when the weather is cold, he said. “When all the flowers die, the birds are still looking for nectar. And I always bump up the number of feeders and space them out in case there is a bird looking for a new territory.”

While the hummers will fight over territory, many will eventually agree to share. “I create an area where there are flowers, a shrub to rest in and an area where they can look out over their territory, and a feeder. They know this is enough to keep them healthy and they will not fight with the other birds.”

Backes maintains 15-20 feeders in winter. “If they can suck down a full gut of sugar water, it gives them a good shot of energy.” It is important to keep the feeders clean to avoid mold and fungus that can impact the birds, he said.

Related: Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the Area

“This is high season for hummingbirds in my area,” Backes said. “This is the season that you get others besides ruby throats, including rufous, black-chinned and calliope hummingbirds.

Some hummingbirds are known to nest at the Buckhorn Golf Course in Valrico. And in FishHawk Ranch, in southeastern Hillsborough County.

It is the rare species that draw birders to his place, Backes said. But he also gets photographers want to come just for the opportunity to photograph any hummingbird. Backes is getting requests from people who just want to see the yard and figure out how they can duplicate his hummer success. “I welcome anyone who wants to come. And I have got too many plants, so I am also happy to share them. Once I post on Facebook, I get a lot of people showing up.”

Want to learn more about creating your own hummingbird haven? The easiest way to contact Backes is through his Facebook page.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# brandon# hummingbirds# florida wildlife# tampa bay# environment

Comments / 1

Published by

ModernGlobe is a local digital information and content hub staffed by a team of editors, reporters and correspondents from right here in Tampa Bay.

Tampa, FL
656 followers

More from Modern Globe

Tampa, FL

Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa Bay

It's January in Tampa Bay. The time to be inundated with all things pirates and parades. But what were pirates to Tampa Bay? Were they a genuine threat? Did they lead to the development of the area? Were they just an extension of colonial control, Let's learn more about pirates and Tampa Bay and why we've dedicated so much to their memory.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

The Urban Harvest Teaches Self-Sufficiency Anywhere

Elise Pickett knows a thing or two about gardening. She’s a third-generation Floridian and has been teaching locals how to grow their own food for the past 10 years. After learning about how the current food systems affect our health, she started growing her own veggies for her family. Soon her personal journey expanded outwards, and she opened The Urban Harvest, a resource for people who want to start taking control of their food and where it comes from.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

The Tampa Arts Alliance is Putting Tampa on the Map

The Tampa Bay area is in a period of incredible development. And as the area continues to grow and thrive, Michele Smith of the Tampa Arts Alliance wants to make sure that the city's culture is thriving too. We talked with Smith about the Tampa arts scene and why it's important that art and artists grow together with their city.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Where You Can Learn CPR in Tampa Bay

The sports world was shaken to its core after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field in front of a national TV audience. His story is nothing short of miraculous and inspirational. As a result, millions of Americans have taken notice of just how important it is to have a health professional who knows CPR available at all times. However, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is something that anyone can learn and is certainly valuable for everyone to at least understand.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Companies Chosen for Climate Tech Accelerator in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Ba Innovations Centers is beginning another accelerator program this month. The topics will focus on the climate and sustainability industries. Definitely a hot topic in the Tampa Bay area. Over 250 startup companies applied for eight positions in the Tampa Bay Innovation Center’s Climate Tech Startup Accelerator program.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

USF Helps Reduce Non-Emergency Ambulance Calls By Over 50%

The USF College of Nursing recently partnered with the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center to help reduce non-emergency 911 calls to their facility. On average, the center – housing 160 beds for homeless men and women – had about three calls to emergency medical services every day, most commonly for side effects related to not having access to their medication.

Read full story

FMoPA moving to Ybor in 2023

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is pleased to announce the museum’s upcoming move to Ybor City in 2023. The new gallery space will feature over 3,000 square feet of exhibition space, including a separate Community Gallery. This new location will offer visitors a ground-floor entrance from the historic 7th Avenue Ybor Citywalk, a gift shop, and space for lectures and Artist Talks.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit Opens at Gallery 221

There's a new exhibit at Hillsborough Community College Gallery 221. It's called Spirit, Rhythm, Blues by Bronx artist Le’Andra LeSeur. It will be on display at the gallery from January 9 to March 2.

Read full story
Polk City, FL

Bell Family Farm and Apiary — Step Away from Life’s Stress and Pet Some Animals

With so much to do in the Greater Tampa Bay area, visiting a petting farm might not even be on most people’s radar. But a short drive east lands visitors on a 14-acre family farm where a tiny goat will gladly untie your shoelaces and a mini cow will help you pack away your stress for an hour or two.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

Hidden History: Guava in Tampa Bay

Ever wonder why the guava is associated with Tampa — yet you rarely see wild guava trees in people’s yards? It has a lot to do with the foundation of Ybor City and eventually Tampa. Let’s learn more about how this fruit has taken over Tampa’s culture.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to Start

Volunteering is a great way to feed your soul, and give back to your community. However, knowing where to look and how to get involved can be overwhelming. Especially in such a big and diverse place as Tampa! So here at Modern Globe we’ve created a list of where to start volunteering in Tampa Bay. This list is by no means exhaustive and if you see we are missing an organization that needs volunteers, tell us! We’re a community site and we want to hear from our community.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Remembering Dr. Joe Diaco, Head Doctor for the Tampa Bay Bucs

The Tampa Bay area has lost a prominent member of the community. Dr. Joe Diaco passed away on December 19 at the age of 83. Dr. Diaco, also called Daytona Joe, was an involved member of many community organizations. A former Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force and head doctor for the Tampa Bay Bucs, Joe left an indelible mark on the Tampa Bay community.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.

Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.

Read full story
6 comments
Brandon, FL

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab Unit

As part of its master expansion plan, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is opening a 24-bed rehabilitation unit in its new North Tower. The hospital will accept patients into the new unit as early as January 1 in what the hospital is calling part of a $56 million investment in the community.

Read full story
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn Park

City of Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn Park RedevelopmentPhoto byCity of Lakeland. The City of Lakeland is planning two public forums at the beginning of January to start planning a revitalization project for the Munn Park redevelopment. Consulting park planners and local government officials want to hear from Lakeland residents on what is most important to them for the park’s future. In these forums, project planners will be sharing and receiving input on new possible design elements and recreational developments.

Read full story
5 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa Parks & Rec Set to Open The New Tampa All Abilities Playground

Artwork from the New Tampa All Abilities PlaygroundPhoto byCity of Tampa. Tampa Parks and Recreation is set to officially open another fully inclusive and sensory-friendly playground–The Tampa All Abilities Playground. It is funded by the City of Tampa and approved by the Tampa City Council.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Hidden History: Tampa's Mutual Aid Societies

Many interesting buildings line the streets of 7th Avenue in Ybor City — bars, tattoo parlours, ice cream shops, restaurants and much more. But located amongst the fun are beautiful, historic buildings that serve as markers of Tampa’s immigrant past. Buildings such as Centro Español and The Italian Club are physical reminders of Tampa’s mutual aid societies. These societies helped Tampa’s early immigrant families start their lives and transformed Tampa into the city it is today.

Read full story
Dunedin, FL

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.

Read full story
15 comments
Tampa, FL

Company Works on Revolutionizing Healthcare Staffing Problems

Gale Healthcare Solutions believes they can revolutionize how nurses find work and help change healthcare staffing problems that are plaguing the country. And they've just opened their new headquarters next to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa. The company is a leader in technology-enabled healthcare services and payments. They have created a planform for nurses who want to travel with a contract and per diem.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy