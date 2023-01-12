Where You Can Learn CPR in Tampa Bay

CPR class Photo by Martin Splitt via Unsplash

The sports world was shaken to its core after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field in front of a national TV audience. His story is nothing short of miraculous and inspirational. As a result, millions of Americans have taken notice of just how important it is to have a health professional who knows CPR available at all times. However, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is something that anyone can learn and is certainly valuable for everyone to at least understand.

In fact, since Hamlin’s health scare, Americans are showing a huge interest in learning more about CPR, according to new research.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2 when he collapsed after taking a hit during a tackle. The game was initially postponed, but the NFL announced it would resume up due to the nature of the game’s events. The Buffalo Bills updated fans last on Jan. 7, stating that Hamlin is “making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition” at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

What is CPR?

When someone experiences cardiac arrest, which stops the heart from beating, CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed that can exponentially aid in their chances of survival. It is normally a combination of chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, although it is possible to learn and utilize a hands-only CPR technique.

Bills’ assistant trainer Denny Kellington administered CPR on the field moments after Hamlin collapsed. Kellington was able to restore Hamlin’s heartbeat before he was rushed to the hospital. The traumatic event and resuscitation have inspired fans and non-fans alike to look into CPR resources online.

Why is CPR so important to know?

According to the American Heart Association, “about 90% of people who suffer cardiac arrests outside of a hospital die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Yet, bystanders only perform CPR 46% of the time.”

That means Hamlin’s survival would have been significantly less likely without the help of Kellington when he performed CPR on the field. After the world tuned in to Hamlin’s heartbreaking health scare, people feel empowered to learn the critical lifesaving skill.

Where to learn CPR in Tampa Bay

Here are some places you can learn CPR in Tampa Bay: