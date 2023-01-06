Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit Opens at Gallery 221

Le'Andra LeSeur Photo by Gallery 221

There's a new exhibit at Hillsborough Community College Gallery 221. It's called Spirit, Rhythm, Blues by Bronx artist Le’Andra LeSeur. It will be on display at the gallery from January 9 to March 2.

Le'Andra LeSeur and Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit

Le’Andra LeSeur was born in 1989 in Bronx, NY. She's a multidisciplinary artist whose work includes a range of media. Everything from video, installation, photography, painting, and performance. LeSeur’s work is a celebration of Blackness, queerness, and femininity. Her art seeks to dismantle systems of power and achieve transcendence and liberation through perseverance.

Through the insertion of her body and voice into her own work, she provides her audience with an opportunity to contemplate themes such as identity, family, Black grief and joy, the experience of invisibility. Her art also makes people think about what it means to take up space as a queer Black woman. These themes can be seen in the Spirit, Rhythm Blues Exhibit.

In Spirit, Rhythm, Blues, LeSeur’s installation will also encourage viewers to contemplate themes such as identity, family, grief and joy, the experience of invisibility, and the power of language.

LeSeur received a B.F.A in Photography from Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia and a B.S.B.A from Bucknell University, Pennsylvania. She has received several notable awards, including the Leslie-Lohman Museum Artists Fellowship (2019), the Time-Based Medium Prize as well as the Juried Grand Prize at Artprize 10 (2018). She is currently represented by Marlborough New York.