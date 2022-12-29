HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab Unit

Patient Room Photo by HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

As part of its master expansion plan, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is opening a 24-bed rehabilitation unit in its new North Tower. The hospital will accept patients into the new unit as early as January 1 in what the hospital is calling part of a $56 million investment in the community.

A new center for the community

The new Inpatient Rehabilitation Center will help patients regain their independence as they overcome functional limitations brought on by injury or illness. They will do this using an intense therapy regimen six to seven days a week for most patients.

"Our new rehabilitation center serves a great need for advanced inpatient rehabilitation services in the Brandon area," said Tripp Owings. He's the chief executive officer at Brandon Hospital. "The Inpatient Rehabilitation Center at Brandon Hospital offers an opportunity for those looking for continuity-of-care close to home after a critical illness or injury. The center provides access to an array of rehabilitative specialists who will help patients regain strength to live life to the fullest."

Patients coming in for rehabilitation services can be helped with several medical conditions. Including stroke, brain, back and spinal injuries, cardiac and pulmonary events, orthopedic fractures and even amputations. Rehab is also available for neuromuscular disorders.

The inpatient program provides comprehensive rehabilitative care for cognitive disorders, as well as functional and occupational issues.

Acute inpatient rehabilitation is an intensive program. It requires an extended stay during which the hospital team will work closely with patients to help them regain the tasks critical to their independence. That includes being able to get in and out of bed on their own, drive a car or feed themselves. The program provides one-on-one care to help patients overcome their physical challenges.

Benefits include:

24/7 physician coverage

On-site diagnostics and laboratory services

On-site hemodialysis services

Private acute inpatient rehabilitation suites

Private rooms

State-of-the-art gym

Orthopedic rehabilitation

Other types of rehabilitation

For stroke rehabilitation, the care program will structure around the type of stroke, its location, and its severity. It includes brain-based rehabilitation and assessment, advanced neuro-prosthetic devices, and electrical stimulation for swallowing issues.

For spine rehabilitation after undergoing neck or back surgery, the team focuses on regaining skills and learning to adapt to impaired abilities. The team use

The orthopedic rehabilitation program focuses on helping patients regain their mobility. All while adjusting to or compensating for abilities that may have changed. Its joint replacement and orthopedic rehab programs will tailor to the individual’s needs and interests. It will help people return to what they consider a normal life.

This new inpatient rehabilitation center will be the first unit to open on the second floor of the hospital’s new tower. “We are projected to add about 100 new full-time and part-time caregivers to support this new service in a wide range of specialty areas. Including nursing, occupational, physical, and speech therapy and support services,” said Brandon Hospital Marketing Director Brandi Ponsler.

“This will be Brandon’s first and only inpatient rehabilitation center that is part of an acute care hospital. Connecting patients immediately to hospital services should they be needed,” she said. “Rehabilitation programs are designed specific to the needs of each patient.”

The first floor of the new tower houses the hospital’s pediatric emergency service. And the third floor will support the expansion of the hospital’s surgical program. The tower can accommodate up to five floors once completed.