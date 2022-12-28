City of Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn Park Redevelopment Photo by City of Lakeland

The City of Lakeland is planning two public forums at the beginning of January to start planning a revitalization project for the Munn Park redevelopment. Consulting park planners and local government officials want to hear from Lakeland residents on what is most important to them for the park’s future. In these forums, project planners will be sharing and receiving input on new possible design elements and recreational developments.

The forums will take place in the Magnolia Building located at 702 East Orange Street, Lakeland. The dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 5 p.m.–7 p.m.

Thursday, January 12, 2023, 3 p.m.–7 p.m.

Following a professional development trip to Carmel, Indiana, City Manager Shawn Sherrouse brought back some ideas and concepts that were part of that community’s pedestrian-based planned development.

“Carmel incorporated a number of active uses around their town square, and I immediately thought about Lakeland and our own downtown,” said Sherrouse. “We continue to look at ways to improve the experience our citizens and guests have when they visit downtown. The goal is to have year-round activity with a mixture of recreational uses in Munn Park. Over the past few years, we have introduced some really cool elements that helped create a downtown identity. And we want that same excitement to spill over into our town square.”

Munn Park redevelopment ideas

Expanded sidewalks and string lights are just a few of the first additions to Lakeland streets near Munn Park in the past year. The new lighting creates a more attractive ambiance for residents and visitors. It allows them to enjoy casual walks through the park and the downtown Lakeland area. However, these improvements are only the beginning of Lakeland’s plans. The idea is to create a more inviting atmosphere throughout its most popular walking areas.

Related: Hillsborough County Parks & Rec Recognized as One of the Best

Deputy Director of Parks, Pam Page said, “Munn Park is the front lawn of the community. We are working with Pennoni, a landscape architecture and engineering consultant in bringing that front lawn to life. The firm will share come concepts they have created during the two forums. With hopes that the design elements will spur additional public input.” Sherrouse added, “I really want the public to take ownership of Munn Park. And I invite the community to share their thoughts on what recreational elements they would like to see in Munn Park.”

For more information on the forums or Munn Park, contact Kevin Cook, Director of Communications: Kevin.Cook@LakelandGov.net