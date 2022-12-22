Tampa, FL

Company Works on Revolutionizing Healthcare Staffing Problems

Modern Globe

Gale Healthcare Solutions believes they can revolutionize how nurses find work and help change healthcare staffing problems that are plaguing the country. And they've just opened their new headquarters next to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa. The company is a leader in technology-enabled healthcare services and payments. They have created a planform for nurses who want to travel with a contract and per diem.

Opening their headquarters in Tampa Bay

The Gale App helps nurses find temporary positions in post-acute and acute healthcare settings at a time when the country is sorely lacking in trained nurses. It is estimated that by 2030, one million nurses will be needed to meet the demand for care.

The new headquarters is 39,000 square feet, a monumental move up from the company’s previous 8,000 square-foot office space. And it is close to Tampa International Airport, making travel easier for company employees.

The extra space is needed as Gale is busy adding to its workforce daily and adding clients across the nation.

Dealing with the healthcare staffing problems

Using the Gale app, nurses can see open shifts at healthcare facilities and select the jobs they want in real-time. They get paid on the same day just minutes after finishing a shift.

Tony Braswell founded and serves as president of Gale Healthcare Solutions and said he believes the company’s technology can help solve the nursing crisis.

“The nursing industry is in crisis, as the U.S. population ages and needs more care,” Braswell said. “But our technology can solve this problem. By connecting nurses and healthcare facilities, Gale fills gaps in care instantly and empowers nurses to take control of their lives. Not only that—we’re creating good jobs in Tampa Bay, as we develop technology focused on ending the nursing shortage and bringing quick pay to more workers in healthcare and other sectors.”

According to Nurses.org’s 2022 State of Nursing Survey, 80% of nurses say their units are understaffed. And 87% said they felt burned out after enduring nearly three years of COVID-19 chaos.

More nurses are retiring or quitting because of this burnout.

“Technology can solve our toughest problems,” said Tampa Bay Economic Development Council President and CEO Craig Richard. “We’re proud to see a company born in Tampa Bay make a national impact. Spotlighting Tampa as a hub for health tech innovation.”

Ken Atwater, who serves as president of Hillsborough Community College, which has recently expanded its nursing education program, said attracting a new generation of nurses is essential to ending the crisis.

“New technology that provides nurses with greater flexibility over their schedules will help us recruit students and expand this critical workforce pipeline,” Atwater said.

Gale Healthcare Solutions

Gale Healthcare Solutions started in 2016 as a small team managing a few dozen nurses. It has since grown to a team of over 500 professionals managing business development, technology and operations for a nationally scaled operation. Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, is the namesake of the company.

Over 55,000 clinicians and thousands of healthcare providers use Gale’s platform in 40 states. Gale closed a $60 million investment over the last year. And added top technology talent, including Google veteran Kan Kotecha as its chief technology officer. Tulsi Dharmarajan also came on as chief product officer. The company has doubled the size of its clinical workforce and expanded its services to include both permanent and temporary placements. Gale is also licensing its software to other healthcare firms.

Gale is listed on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. It's also ranked as Tampa Bay’s top health-tech company. It has also won a Merit Award for global healthcare technology. And it is in the top 10 of the Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms, according to Staffing Industry Analysts.

The company’s founders say it has been a pioneer in bringing innovations to a major 21st century healthcare challenge. The current and future nursing shortage.

Gale also supports nursing education to tackle the shortage. A 2022 survey conducted by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living noted that 98% of this country’s nursing homes are experiencing staffing shortages. Of those, 73% worry they may have to shutter their facilities.

Gale has committed, through its Gale Healthcare Foundation, $500,000 over the next two years for nursing scholarships. Its forward goal is to partner with other industry leaders to provide more than $1 million to train and license more nurses.

