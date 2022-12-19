Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSource

The CareerSource Pasco Hernando Youth Program celebrated participants who were able to attain their high school diplomas this past Thursday. Despite a myriad of setbacks, tragedies, and lack of support situations, these students were able to succeed. These young adults demonstrate the dedication and desire needed to be successful on their path towards adulthood. 

“For many on this stage, these diplomas are more than a piece of paper.” said Dannielle Brun, Operations Director. “It is the beginning of their professional lives that can put these graduates on the right trajectory for job security and financial stability. We wish them a life full of opportunity and amazing success.” 

CareerSource Pasco Hernando Youth Program

CareerSource Pasco Hernando’s Youth Program aims to arm young adults with the skills necessary to succeed in the workplace. The program was created to serve and connect young adults between the ages of 18-24 with job opportunities and the resources to overcome obstacles and barriers on the way to self-sufficiency.  

They have also partnered with Eckerd Connects. This allows them to offer personalized education, paid work experience and a wide range of outlets for young adults to obtain exposure to various professional environments. Eckerd operates youth programing in three CareerSource Pasco Hernando centers within this region; Brooksville, Dade City and New Port Richey.  

CareerSource Florida is the statewide workforce policy and investment board. Partners include the Department of Economic Opportunity, 24 local workforce development boards and 100 career centers throughout Florida. The organization helps connect businesses with the talented workforce and training needed to succeed and grow.

