Hillsborough Hiking Spree Medallion Gets New Artwork

Hiking Spree Medallion Photo by Hillsborough County Parks and Rec

This year’s Hillsborough County Hiking Spree is in full swing. The County is excited to announce the reveal of new artwork to adorn the event’s various merchandise and awards. Registrants who complete eight or more hikes between Nov. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, can choose a medallion for their walking stick, a patch, or a bandana for their favorite four-legged hiking companion (many trails on the list are pet friendly). The new artwork represents the strength and resilience of this common native plant. As well as of the hikers who complete the tough challenge.

Hiking Spree Medallion — Sea oats

Sea oats (Uniola paniculata), the unique Florida-native perennial grass, plays a vital role in protecting the state's coastal communities. This long-lived, slow-growing, warm-season grass can grow up to 8 feet tall and is supported by a massive root system. It is one of the few types of grass that can withstand the harsh, sandy salty environment of the sand dunes in Florida.

Sea oats are a staple of Florida's beautiful beaches. Not only because of their beauty, but also because of the vital role they play within the ecosystem. They offer protection for other beach flora and fauna, and are protected statewide to preserve the ecosystem they create. The resilient sea oat serves as an iconic symbol of the 2022-23 Hillsborough County Hiking Spree. It celebrates the strength of the community and promoting the conservation of one of the region's most important environmental assets.

According to the Florida Wildflower Foundation, "You've got to be incredibly tough to not only survive but thrive in the harsh sand dune ecosystem. And sea oats are as hardy as they come."

This year’s Hillsborough Hiking Spree emblem is an important reminder to appreciate and respect Florida's natural habitat as you explore the trails.

Complete your spree, one hike at a time. Find out how to earn your own 2022-23 Hiking Spree sea oats medallion by registering.