New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills Park

Forest Hills Park. Photo by City of Tampa

Forest Hill Park is one of the most popular public parks in the Tampa area. It offers something for everyone – playgrounds, fields, and places to walk and enjoy the natural scenery. However, Forest Hill Park visitors can expect a major upgrade in 2023. Thanks to funding from The Tampa City Council.

The City of Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor, and Tampa City Council Members approved nearly $4.2M in upgrades. These upgrades will include an all-abilities fitness trail, tennis courts, pickleball courts, and much more. The new multipurpose sports field, complete with bleachers and goals, will be able to accommodate lacrosse, soccer, football, and much more.

Expanding Forest Hills Park

The park project prioritized accessibility for this park expansion. Ensuring that recreational facilities are fully accessible and inclusive to all Tampa residents. The project will include several ADA access improvements to the bleachers and courts. The project also includes a 0.6-mile paved fitness trail with seven universally accessible exercise stations for people with and without disabilities.

“This improvement project is just another example of how Tampa Parks & Recreation is listening to what amenities community members want in their parks and recreation facilities,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “Through projects like these, we will continue to provide the highest level of customer service to our parkgoers. I extend my deepest thanks to Tampa City Council for moving forward with the approval of this important project for our Forest Hills neighbors."

The Forest Hills Park Renovation & Recreation Trail Improvement Project also includes plans for new multipurpose courts for basketball, tennis, and pickleball.

“By creating a multipurpose field, Forest Hills Park will be able to host several different kinds of sporting events. Ensuring more of our community can access the City’s amazing facilities,” said Councilman Luis Viera of Tampa City Council District 7. “Tampa Parks & Recreation can host practices, tournaments, and all sorts of events that bring people in Forest Hills together through a love of sports.”

The project also prioritizes stormwater improvements in Forest Hills Park. These improvements will elevate fields to prevent flooding. And create better drainage for the most popular recreational facilities at the park. With these new improvements to Forest Hill, it is expected to be busier than ever next summer.

Construction on the project is already underway and expected to be completed by 2023.