Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)

Almost the entire population of Tampa, Kansas, has come to visit Tampa Bay for a quick vacation and to enjoy what Tampa, Florida, has to offer. Their visit was made possible by a partnership between Visit Tampa Bay and Southwest Airlines. The 95 residents arrived on Monday and will stay until Thursday — cramming in as much Tampa Bay fun as they can.

Tampa, Meet Tampa

Visit Tampa Bay, which markets the city and region as a tourism destination, partnered with Southwest Airlines to invite every resident of the Midwestern town to the bay area for the holidays. The town has a population of about 100—and 95 people took them up on the offer.

Our Kansas cousins arrived at Tampa International Airport on Monday afternoon aboard two different nonstop Southwest flights from Kansas City. The Kansas contingent included about 30 children, most of whom had never flown before.

“We want to welcome our Kansas cousins for what is sure to be the trip of a lifetime,” TPA Executive Vice President for Marketing and Communications Chris Minner said. “TPA is proud to be able to give this group its first impression of not just our Tampa, but the entire Tampa Bay region.”

Local businesses are also working with Visit Tampa Bay to provide some perks for the travelers.

The group will stay for three nights in the Floridan Hotel. With excursions to Busch Gardens and ZooTampa at Lowry Park. They also will receive Tampa Riverwalk Attraction Passes to visit eight different downtown attractions, including the Florida Aquarium, the Tampa Museum or Art and the Glazer Children’s Museum.