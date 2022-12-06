Tampa, FL

Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)

Modern Globe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NU64G_0jZDg40700
A greeting from Visit Tampa Bay!Photo byTampa International Airport

Almost the entire population of Tampa, Kansas, has come to visit Tampa Bay for a quick vacation and to enjoy what Tampa, Florida, has to offer. Their visit was made possible by a partnership between Visit Tampa Bay and Southwest Airlines. The 95 residents arrived on Monday and will stay until Thursday — cramming in as much Tampa Bay fun as they can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JinQ_0jZDg40700
Photo byTampa International Airport

Tampa, Meet Tampa

Visit Tampa Bay, which markets the city and region as a tourism destination, partnered with Southwest Airlines to invite every resident of the Midwestern town to the bay area for the holidays. The town has a population of about 100—and 95 people took them up on the offer.

Our Kansas cousins arrived at Tampa International Airport on Monday afternoon aboard two different nonstop Southwest flights from Kansas City. The Kansas contingent included about 30 children, most of whom had never flown before.

Related: TPA and HCAA Plan for the Future of Aviation with eVTOLs

“We want to welcome our Kansas cousins for what is sure to be the trip of a lifetime,” TPA Executive Vice President for Marketing and Communications Chris Minner said. “TPA is proud to be able to give this group its first impression of not just our Tampa, but the entire Tampa Bay region.”

Local businesses are also working with Visit Tampa Bay to provide some perks for the travelers.

The group will stay for three nights in the Floridan Hotel. With excursions to Busch Gardens and ZooTampa at Lowry Park. They also will receive Tampa Riverwalk Attraction Passes to visit eight different downtown attractions, including the Florida Aquarium, the Tampa Museum or Art and the Glazer Children’s Museum.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tampa# kansas# visit tampa bay# tampa international airport# southwest airlines

Comments / 1

Published by

ModernGlobe is a local digital information and content hub staffed by a team of editors, reporters and correspondents from right here in Tampa Bay.

Tampa, FL
383 followers

More from Modern Globe

Tampa, FL

USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job Demands

SleepingPhoto byPhoto courtesy of Kinga Cichewicz. Most of us would assume that people with highly demanding jobs or long work hours would have worse quality sleep than those who had low-stress positions. However, new research from the USF College of Behavioral and Community Sciences finds that the relationship between sleep and job demands is more complex.

Read full story

Climate First Bancorp Gains Tech Platform Ecountabl

Climate First Bank logo.Photo byClimate First Bank. Climate First Bancorp recently announced the purchase of the climate and social justice fintech platform developed by the startup Ecountabl. Climate First Bancorp is the holding company for Climate First Bank, the nation’s leading full-service, FDIC-insured commercial bank focused on environmental sustainability. The bank has made a strong presence in the Tampa Bay community as the world’s first community bank founded to fight the climate crisis.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills Park

Forest Hill Park is one of the most popular public parks in the Tampa area. It offers something for everyone – playgrounds, fields, and places to walk and enjoy the natural scenery. However, Forest Hill Park visitors can expect a major upgrade in 2023. Thanks to funding from The Tampa City Council.

Read full story
Florida State

WUSF Launches 24-Hour Live Jazz Streaming Service

Arts Axis Florida is expanding its online jazz offerings. The online hub of all things arts, and part of WUSF Public Media, is unveiling an on-demand jazz music streaming service. The service will offer a wide range of recordings, podcasts and concert videos of jazz musicians from Tampa Bay and beyond. It will be available on mobile, desktop, tablet and more, for free, anytime, anywhere.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights Campaign

St. Pete City Hall.Photo byCourtesy City of St. Pete. For the ninth year in a row, the City of St. Petersburg has scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI). This is the only nationwide assessment of LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law, policy and services. The 2022 MEI evaluates 506 cities on how inclusive cities’ laws, policies, and services are of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the Area

When children show a keen interest in a subject, it is time to pounce. That is exactly what elementary school teacher Jim McGinity did, founding the Florida Young Birders Club in the Tampa Bay region.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Hidden History: Gas Plant District

Gas Plant/Laurel Park neighborhood.Photo bySt. Pete History Center. The Gas Plant District was the second African-American neighborhood formed in St. Petersburg. The neighborhood encompassed all along Ninth Street South and south of First Avenue South. What was once a thriving community was dismantled in the 70s as the interstate was built to run right through it. Later, Tropicana Field was built and demolished any residual sense of community. However, rumblings of a new stadium are happening and revitalization may finally come to the area.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Ybor YES! Team Receives End-of-year Boost

The Ybor City Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) is excited to announce the launch of new-and-improved Ybor YES! Team. These improvements are in partnership with Block by Block, a Louisville, Kentucky-based company. This new program enhances the current Ybor Environmental Services (Y.E.S.) Team with more resources and services provided.

Read full story
Hillsborough County, FL

Help the Community While Enjoying Nature — Volunteer with Hillsborough Parks

A beautiful Hillsborough park.Photo byHillsborough County Parks and Rec. Hillsborough County recently put out a request for volunteers in the parks. Volunteers help the parks remain looking great by maintaining trails, landscaping, cleaning, camp hosting, and a variety of other tasks. No matter what your skill set, you can help out in a park and enjoy the beauty of Florida wildlife while you're at it.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Contest Launched To Find Name for Famous TPA Flamingo

The Tampa International Airport flamingo may need no introduction — but it does need a name. TPA is asking for Tampa Bay's help in naming the iconic bird. ANd offering some excellent rewards in return.

Read full story
10 comments
Tampa, FL

Hidden History: The Tampa Theatre

Crowd outside Tampa Theatre at automobile drawing : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. Streaming movies may be the preferred method of entertainment at the moment, but in Tampa one historic movie palace still has a special place in movie-lovers’ hearts. Almost 100-years-old, the Tampa Theatre is a gorgeous piece of Tampa entertainment history. The theater shows everything from silent films to the latest blockbuster. Find out how the theater has stayed open for so long and become an important landmark for Tampa residents.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?

Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?Photo byThe Bay Rocket. There's a new form of fun in the Tampa Bay. The Bay Rocket is an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride that launches outside the marina near the Tampa Convention Center. It offers cruises of the area that last just under an hour. The new attraction is perfect for both locals and tourists visiting Downtown Tampa.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

TPA Eases Holiday Stress with Entertainment and Decor

The airport flamingo with holiday decorations.Photo byTPA. Tampa International Airport is now officially ready for the holidays. TPA is decked out with bright lights and music to offset the stress that comes with a busy holiday travel season. The entire airport, from the rental car area to the baggage claim, has some sort of added holiday sparkle. There are almost 200 wreaths and other ornamental finery along the walls. There are also five trees, the largest one being 18 feet tall. You’ll find it in the main terminal.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's Artwork

Peyton Lawson, "Seaglass," 2020Photo byHCC Art Galleries. Starting soon at Gallery 114, you can get a glimpse of some of the exceptional talent from young people in the Tampa Bay area. The Blake High School Master Certification Exhibition will be held at the HCC Ybor Art Gallery and feature work from high school students. Students must take an impressive number of art classes to feature in this final exhibit.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Hidden History: Sunken Gardens

Ruth Tuder, Betty C. and Pearl Foster looking at shrubs at Turner's Sunken GardensPhoto byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. Downtown St. Petersburg is going through some changes. The St. Pete Pier construction is finally finished. Rapid transit is being added. The entire southern waterfront is soon to be revitalized. However, Sunken Gardens remains an oasis of calm in the middle of a busy downtown. Learn about the Sunken Gardens history and how the four acres of gorgeous flora and fauna will remain in the heart of St. Pete for years to come.

Read full story
1 comments
Riverview, FL

County Funds Affordable Housing in Riverview

House keys.Photo byCourtesy of Maria Ziegler. Hillsborough County commissioners recently voted to approve $6.2 million toward an affordable apartment complex in Riverview. The state’s Housing Initiative Program will also kick in an additional $1.5 million for the 116-unit complex. The housing will benefit people whose income is 50% below the county’s median income. With Florida becoming a more desirable place to live and housing prices increasing, the county is trying to keep apace with the need for more equitable housing.

Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients Hope

Radiation oncologists usually go out of their way to avoid the heart, but an experimental treatment at Orlando Health uses cardiac mapping aPhoto byOrlando Health. Radiation oncologists rarely, if ever, treat the heart. In fact, they try to avoid exposing the heart to x-ray beams at all costs. However, a new treatment recently performed at Orlando Health has successfully given time and quality of life back to heart patients. Precise radiation therapy gives patients who have few remaining treatment options.

Read full story
1 comments
Brandon, FL

Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant Museum

Scene from the Nutcracker.Brandon Ballet. The Brandon Ballet is taking over the Henry B. Plant Museum for Thanksgiving! Dancers from the Professional company and the Student Company will present performance installations from their upcoming production of The Nutcracker. The performance is free with museum admission.

Read full story
Hillsborough County, FL

Residents Can Help Improve Internet Access Across Hillsborough County

Internet access is essential to everyday life, whether it’s a part of your work day, family life, education, healthcare access, or another part of your day. Internet is not considered a luxury anymore in American society, as it is how many people gain access to critical resources from their local government, schools, and workplace. It is also a powerful economic tool that can help families seek better opportunities in and outside the home.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy