Contest Launched To Find Name for Famous TPA Flamingo

TPA flamingo. Photo by TPA

The Tampa International Airport flamingo may need no introduction — but it does need a name. TPA is asking for Tampa Bay's help in naming the iconic bird. ANd offering some excellent rewards in return.

You can find the 21-foot flamingo in the main terminal. It has become a meeting point for locals and tourists alike. The floor-to-ceiling sculpture was created by Matthew Mazzotta.

While the formal title of the art piece is “HOME,” the artist and TPA agreed the flamingo needs a name. And they want the public to help in what they're calling the Name The Flamingo Contest.

Along with christening TPA’s fabulous feathered friend, the winner will also receive:

4 nonstop, roundtrip tickets for themselves and 3 companions on Silver Airways

A VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens, including 4 single-day admission tickets, 4 All Day-Dining passes, 4 Quick Queue Unlimited passes, and preferred parking

A chance to bask in the limelight at a reveal event for the new name in TPA’s Main Terminal

The entry period will run until Tuesday, December 6, with one entry allowed per person. Contest participants will be asked to briefly explain on the online form why they chose the name they are submitting.

After the contest closes, the Airport will select the top three names. Then the public will then have a chance to pick their favorite beginning on Monday, December 12. The winning name will be revealed on Friday, December 16.

Background on the flamingo

Construction on “HOME” was completed earlier this year. The sculpture is made of metal panels and lighting attached to the ceiling as part of the artwork. This gives the illusion of being underwater while looking up at the flamingo. This iconic sculpture has garnered international attention and was built after being chosen among more than 700 art proposals submitted from around the world.

Got a name ready? Submit it here.