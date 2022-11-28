Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet? Photo by The Bay Rocket

There's a new form of fun in the Tampa Bay. The Bay Rocket is an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride that launches outside the marina near the Tampa Convention Center. It offers cruises of the area that last just under an hour. The new attraction is perfect for both locals and tourists visiting Downtown Tampa.

Related: Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to Kids

“It’s exciting to see Tampa’s growth and popularity. We continue our commitment to growing and diversifying our cruise offerings to ensure Tampa remains a top destination,” said Troy Manthey, President and CEO of Yacht StarShip. “Bay Rocket is one of the only five jet boat thrill rides in the United States, and we are confident residents and visitors will have a blast blasting off on the Bay aboard Bay Rocket.”

More about The Bay Rocket

At the moment, The Bay Rocket offers cruises on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This spring weekdays cruises will begin. The 45–55-minute cruise includes views of the Tampa skyline and Tampa Bay, whimsical narration, interactive games, and thrilling 180-degree spins, turns, and bow dips. Both groups and private charters are also available.

Being jet-driven means the boat does not have props or rudders. This means the boat is unable to injure wildlife. It is strictly regulated and inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard.

When it is close to the shore, the boat will maintain a low speed and minimum wake. However, when it is out in the Bay it will operate at high speeds.