Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's Artwork

Peyton Lawson, "Seaglass," 2020 Photo by HCC Art Galleries

Starting soon at Gallery 114, you can get a glimpse of some of the exceptional talent from young people in the Tampa Bay area. The Blake High School Master Certification Exhibition will be held at the HCC Ybor Art Gallery and feature work from high school students. Students must take an impressive number of art classes to feature in this final exhibit.

How students receive Master Certification

To receive the distinction of a Master Certification, students must take a rigorous set of art classes within their four-year high school program. These classes produce works that culminate in the development of a cohesive art portfolio. Linda Galgani started the program in 1999. She's one of the lead art faculty members at the school. Her work in the classroom and as an artist centers on photography. She is an advocate for visual arts and education.

The Senior Master Certification Exhibition

The exhibit will be held at Gallery 114 from November 28 to December 8. There will also be a reception on Thursday, November 1 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Gallery 114 is on the first floor of the Ybor City Campus Performing Arts Building. It is a part of Hillsborough Community College.

The exhibition is also very important to the art galleries at HCC and to HCC's visual arts department. It represents a longstanding collaboration between the college and the local arts magnet school. Fittingly, many students from Blake High School take classes at HCC.

Most importantly, it's a great way for the community to recognize young artists and their achievements. Check it out!