County Funds Affordable Housing in Riverview

House keys. Photo by Courtesy of Maria Ziegler.

Hillsborough County commissioners recently voted to approve $6.2 million toward an affordable apartment complex in Riverview. The state’s Housing Initiative Program will also kick in an additional $1.5 million for the 116-unit complex. The housing will benefit people whose income is 50% below the county’s median income. With Florida becoming a more desirable place to live and housing prices increasing, the county is trying to keep apace with the need for more equitable housing.

Affordable housing in Riverview

The Riverview apartments, which should be under construction within 60 days or so, will mostly be rented to seniors making below 70% of the county’s median family income. Many units will go to those whose income is 50% below the median family income. That is $26,000 annually for the first group and just $13,000 annually for the second group.

There is about $2.5 million left to allocate for affordable housing in the fiscal year 2022. Cheryl Howell, assistant county administrator for Equity and Community Impact, said she hopes the coffers will go back up to $10 million in allocations for the coming fiscal year, which begins in July.

“We have a couple properties right now with the opportunity to have funding,” she said. “Just the property, alone, is enough to provide the equity to produce affordable housing units for families at 50% below median income. Our most vulnerable families that need additional support.”

The need for more housing

Howell said the county staff is working feverishly to keep the momentum going. Especially at a time when the county is seeing an influx of new residents who may require affordable housing.

“That influx means the mark for meeting our goals gets pushed out further and further,” she said. “But as soon as we have funding, we get our Requests for Proposals and get our money on the street and tie it to new projects.”

Related: Where the Housing Market is Cooling Off

Just in recent months, she said, the county has funded affordable housing units in East Tampa, the Brandon area, the University area, in Seffner, Riverview and Ruskin. Those were all rental units.

Additionally, the county helps those low-income residents to bolster their job skills so they can get better jobs that may lead to home ownership.

“Investment in affordable housing is an infrastructure investment,” Howell said. “It creates jobs, quality of living and we create affordable housing in perpetuity. It becomes a permanent investment.”

Investing in people’s future

The infrastructure built to support affordable housing adds to enhancing the communities in which they are located, Howell said.

The county also invests in job training programs partnering with service providers. One such provider is creating a prefab home manufacturing training program for low-income residents who learn to build homes that will go to other low-income families.

All units will be rented at below-market rates to residents making 80% or less of the area’s median income.

The recently funded Riverview apartment complex is to be constructed at Mathog Road and Gibsonton Drive. Fulham Terrace Ltd. will own and manage the property

The county has invested more than $54 million into the community in 2021. This money has impacted more than 24,300 households.

Rental assistance program

It also offers a rental assistance program for those living in need. The county works with landlords to help tenants meet their monthly payments.

In order to apply for the rental assistance program you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a resident of Hillsborough County

Have a gross income of no more than 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines

For that assistance, the landlord must allow the county to inspect their property and pass that inspection before they give assistance. The rental assistance is for the county’s most vulnerable population. Those 60 years or older, school-age or disabled.

During these difficult times for those seeking affordable housing, keep in mind that there are laws in place to stop discrimination.

Related: Affordable Senior Housing to Open Up in Hillsborough

The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in selling, renting or financing a home. Anyone who believes they have experienced such discrimination can file a complaint by calling 813-272-6554.

Meanwhile, the affordable housing issue will remain a top issue for years to come, as will housing, in general, Howell said.

“In essence, we are not building enough housing units to meet the demand for 40 years,” she said. “The pinch is on for affordable housing,” because it is not being constructed at a quick enough rate to meet demand.

Hillsborough County is one of the hottest housing markets in the country. So now the commission is considering allowing more accessory dwelling units. These are units which are built on the same property as a house.

“Many homeowners would love to have an accessory dwelling unit, like a tiny apartment in their backyard that can not only generate income for them but provide housing for a person who needs it.”

That issue is still under discussion.