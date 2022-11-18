New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of Art

Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers) (American, b. 1976), The Palace of Quilombos, Gonalves 1793, 2015. Acrylic and ink on canvas. 72 x 84 inc Tampa Museum of Art.

The Tampa Museum of Art has a new exhibit from the collections of Jorge M. Pérez. The work explores conflicts and contradictions of contemporary society through sculpture, drawings, paintings, and immersive experiences.

A Time for Change

The exhibit is called Time for Change: Art and Social Unrest. This contemporary exhibit expresses themes of the marginalized, the marginal, and the margins of society in both visual and immersive pieces of various mediums.

Jorge M. Pérez is one of Miami’s most influential businessmen. He has worked for over 40 years in real estate and has a reputation as one of the most successful real estate moguls in South Florida. He has developed over 90,000 residences around the world. Much of his focus is on providing low- and middle-income homes and rental properties in Miami, Tampa, and other parts of South Florida.

As a philanthropist, Pérez is actively invested in providing support to Miami arts and culture, especially Cuban contemporary art. In 2011, he made a generous $35 million donation–including artwork from his own collection–to the Miami Art Museum. The museum was later renamed the Pérez Art Museum Miami. He has since donated more in cash and artworks from his collection to fill the space with Cuban contemporary art.

In 2019, Pérez opened his own gallery and art space, El Espacio 23, in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. This unique space features curated exhibits from Pérez’s collection, as well as apartments designed for artist and curator residency programs. El Espacio 23 hosted Time for Change as the inaugural exhibition in December 2019.​

Time for Change: Art and Social Unrest in the Jorge M. Pérez Collection was curated by José Roca for El Espacio 23 and is available at the Tampa Museum of Art for a limited time.