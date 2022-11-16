HOTBINS Opens in Tampa

HOTBINS Tampa HOTBINS

HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:

The store sells overstocked and unwanted items from Amazon at a flat, discounted price. It gets a new shipment of goods on Friday and will try to resell each item at $12. From there, the price drops daily.

Here are the daily prices:

All items cost $12 on Friday

All items cost $10 on Saturday

All items cost $8 on Sunday

All items cost $6 on Monday

All items cost $4 on Tuesday

All items cost $2 on Wednesday

The store is closed on Thursday

The company's idea behind this pricing system is -- You pick the day, you know the price, all that’s left is to find the items you want to take home. The store boasts items from Walmart, Target, Khols, among other big box stores.

The company already has three stores in Lake Worth, Fort Myers, and Hialeah. The company is also set to open a new store in Tamarac, Florida.

Some of the things the store has claimed to see pop-up in their inventory include:

An x-box

Play-stations

Routers

Small appliances

Graphic cards

Shopping at HOTBINS is like a treasure hunt. You never know what you might find. Take a look at the store's Facebook page to see some of the treasures people have found.