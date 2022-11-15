Tampa, FL

Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane Ian

Modern Globe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulB5D_0jBMSKbT00
USF students help out.University of South Florida

Communities in southwest Florida are still suffering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. Luckily, students throughout the state are able to volunteer. Let’s learn about the veterans and USF students who have been able to dedicate time and effort to where they are needed the most.

Helping with housing

Ammon Bradford just returned from his second trip to Lee County to bring relief supplies to the ravaged region. He’s a Marine Corps veteran, USF graduate student and president of the USF Student Veterans Association. Three other USF student veterans joined him during his trip to South Florida. 

Some tasks they were able to complete included removing cabinets and damaged furniture from homes that had black mold. They also helped cleanup efforts on Pine Island with student veterans from Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of St. Augustine.

Bradford says it was a somber experience to see the storm’s incredible destruction. He said he also felt some hope when he say so many people from Florida helping each other.

“To be able to help out in that way was rewarding,” Bradford said. “It didn’t feel like work, felt more like an opportunity to create some kind of change.”

Bradford has also traveled to Cape Coral with other USF students to drop off supplies. The relief effort was in partnership with the local Student Veterans of America chapter.

The students are just several members of the USF veteran and military-connected community to step up to serve after the disaster.

Dealing with shock

During Ian, the Florida government declared a federal state of emergency. That meant Army National Guard soldiers immediately packed up and deployed to prepare for extensive recovery efforts. One of these soldiers, Rianna McDonald, spent several days in Lakeland as the storm passed, planning logistics and gathering supplies. She then deployed to Sebring. 

Inland flooding in the central Florida town wasn’t as extensive as what overtook interior communities such as Arcadia. However, nearly 90 percent of residents lost power and many had no running water.

Related: COVID Hobby Becomes Business Supporting Dementia Sufferers

“We were prepared to conduct search and rescue efforts, but luckily it didn’t hit as badly as it could have in Sebring, so our mission changed to distributing supplies, with side deployments in nearby areas for search and rescue,” McDonald explained.

The National Guard set up a distribution site for residents of Sebring. McDonald and her unit created an assembly line of relief. This included passing out water, food and ice to residents who walked or drove up–many still dazed from the experience.

“The community was just really strong. People were coming together and thankful for the help from us and other first responders,” McDonald said. “To be in a situation like the many people we encountered were in is awful, but their spirits were up.”

Providing food

While some members of the USF veteran community distributed food to those without power or in temporary shelters, others cooked it for them. Like as USF alum Bryan Jacobs. He’s a Marine Corps veteran and owner of the Liberty Smokehouse.

“In the Marine Corps, we’re ‘the first to fight.’ There’s something so powerful about those words. You’re the first to create the opportunities for others to thrive,” Jacobs said. He drove from Tampa to provide “hot, whole, fresh meals,” to those hit the hardest by the Category 4 hurricane. 

“There’s a real gap in those first five to seven days right after a storm, where there’s no fresh food, no water, no community, no hope. You’re walking around like a zombie. And the big organizations don’t have the ability to move as fast as we do,” Jacobs said. “Our mission is and was to come in and bring people together at a strategic point and create hope one plate at a time. By coming together over food, it creates an opportunity to rebuild — not just physically, but emotionally as well.”  

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tampa# veterans# usf# university of south florida# hurrican ian

Comments / 0

Published by

ModernGlobe is a local digital information and content hub staffed by a team of editors, reporters and correspondents from right here in Tampa Bay.

Tampa, FL
233 followers

More from Modern Globe

Brandon, FL

Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant Museum

Scene from the Nutcracker.Brandon Ballet. The Brandon Ballet is taking over the Henry B. Plant Museum for Thanksgiving! Dancers from the Professional company and the Student Company will present performance installations from their upcoming production of The Nutcracker. The performance is free with museum admission.

Read full story
Hillsborough County, FL

Residents Can Help Improve Internet Access Across Hillsborough County

Internet access is essential to everyday life, whether it’s a part of your work day, family life, education, healthcare access, or another part of your day. Internet is not considered a luxury anymore in American society, as it is how many people gain access to critical resources from their local government, schools, and workplace. It is also a powerful economic tool that can help families seek better opportunities in and outside the home.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of Art

Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers) (American, b. 1976), The Palace of Quilombos, Gonalves 1793, 2015. Acrylic and ink on canvas. 72 x 84 incTampa Museum of Art. The Tampa Museum of Art has a new exhibit from the collections of Jorge M. Pérez. The work explores conflicts and contradictions of contemporary society through sculpture, drawings, paintings, and immersive experiences.

Read full story

Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital Alibi

Location on a phone.Sebastian Hietsch. Researchers at the University of South Florida are about to license a new technology that can more accurately confirm an individual’s identity and location using their voice. The technology, dubbed “Here I am,” creates an unforgeable, encrypted digital certificate on a user’s cellular device.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

HOTBINS Opens in Tampa

HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:

Read full story
4 comments

Tampa Bay's Metropolitan Ministries Behind on Donations

A Box of Hope from Metropolitan Ministries.Metropolitan Ministries. Anyone who has been on Facebook in recent weeks has likely seen the pleas for help from Tampa Bay's Metropolitan Ministries as Thanksgiving and Christmas draw closer. The charity expects to serve holiday dinners to some 37,000 families. They still need 10,000 more frozen turkeys and trimmings to go in the Box of Hope they hand out to each family.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to Kids

Still from Suzette Who Set to Sea.Creative Arts Theatre Company. Looking for exciting, original, and live entertainment for kids? The City of Tampa’s Creative Arts Theatre Company tours new performances that are kid-friendly and incredibly creative all year long. Featuring some of the best actors in the Tampa Bay area, this touring troupe has been putting on immersive theatre at local libraries for decades. Find out more about how you can catch a local performance when they come to your part of town.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna Avenue

Rendering of Hanna Avenue City Center.City of Tampa. The City of Tampa is undergoing a nationwide search for an artist to create a piece for the new City Center at Hanna Avenue. A selection committee has expressed an interest in a large, signature sculpture to function as a welcome and identifier for a significant city facility. The plaza where the artwork will be located is to become the center of the social, cultural, and economic life of East Tampa, the ‘Agora’. The deadline for artists to submit their proposal is November 18, 2022.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their Families

Years ago, a trauma surgeon leaving his shift at the James A. Haley VA Hospital noticed a woman and her daughter sitting in the parking lot in their car. When he returned to work the next morning, they were sitting in the same spot.

Read full story
Hillsborough County, FL

Tampa Bay Hurricane Help

Evacuation Sign.Photo Courtesy of Hillsborough County Government. When there’s a potential hurricane heading your way, thinking of logistics can be overwhelming. We’ve gathered a list of helpful links that can help you navigate hurricane season in the Tampa Bay area.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of Tampa

Conca hopes that visitors of the buildings feel refreshed and energized when they view her pieces.Photo by Marc Vaughn. There’s a new exhibit at the University of Tampa. It’s the creative, imaginative, and energetic works of a local abstract artist in the halls of its latest technology building. Abstract painter Sara Conca has 77 pieces that you can see at the Jenkins Health and Technology Building.

Read full story
Hillsborough County, FL

Get Ready for The Hillsborough County Hiking Spree!

From kickoff hike at Steven J. Wortham Park in Riverview.Courtesy Hillsborough County Government. It's that time of year again! Tampa Bay is getting cooler (ish). So let's lace up our hiking shoes, smear on the sunscreen, and fill up the water bottle to hit the trails for the Hillsborough County Hiking Spree. The Hiking Spree officially began Tuesday, November. Let's get ready for another year of fun and exploration in local parks and preserves. 

Read full story
Florida State

Paychecks for Patriots Hiring Event Postponed

Due to upcoming weather conditions, the paychecks for patriots event will be rescheduled for a later date. Details of the new date will be available next week. In observance of Veteran's Day, many workforce development boards across the state are joining forces to host the tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots. It's a special hiring fair in November dedicated to employing veterans. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and participating Florida employers are partnering with CareerSource Florida. This is happening in regions all across Florida, including Pinellas, to connect veterans with careers in their community.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student Inventors

Norma Alcantar, 2021 Florida Inventors Hall of Fame inductee, working with students.USF. Together, USF Research & Innovation and the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame is launching IGNITE — Inspiring Generations of New Inventors Through Engagement—this fall. This innovation and tech program is focused on bringing invention resources to students within Tampa Bay community.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this Season

Ballet performance.University of South Florida College of the Arts. The University of South Florida is taking steps to increase opportunities for students, faculty, staff and the general public to engage with the arts. The USF’s College of The Arts will now offer tickets to all of its events free of charge. In addition, the college will begin to schedule some weekday matinees. This will provide options for individuals who may not be able to attend evening or weekend performances.

Read full story
1 comments
Clearwater, FL

UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps Students

GraduationJoshua Hoehne via Unsplash. A school in Clearwater, The Ultimate Medical Academy, just received a scholarship that will help students fund their education. The award is the Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship through the Ellucian Foundation. PATH Scholarship program provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship.

Read full story

COVID Hobby Becomes Business Supporting Dementia Sufferers

One of the gift boxes from Roasted WhiskRoasted Whisk. When the country locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lizette Rivera and her daughter, Samantha, did what many did. They baked. However, they had no clue their little hobby would soon turn into a small business -- Roasted Whisk. Now they create and sell outrageously good espresso brownies, snicker doodles and other gifts to the community. All while helping support dementia research and services for those who need them.

Read full story
Florida State

The Art of the Native Florida Garden

A butterfly on a native Florida plant.Kathryn Adeney. A lush, manicured lawn is as American as apple pie and baseball. And while they are nice to look at, they don't provide many benefits to native insects and animals. Having a yard filled with native Florida plants can help pollinators and beneficial insects while looking great. Our lawns play a large role in keeping our local ecosystem running smoothly. So I reached out to some local businesses to find out how to go native.

Read full story
Florida State

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy