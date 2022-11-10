Paychecks for Patriots Hiring Event Postponed

UPDATE

Due to upcoming weather conditions, the paychecks for patriots event will be rescheduled for a later date. Details of the new date will be available next week

ORIGINAL STORY

American Flag. Samuel Branch via Unsplash

In observance of Veteran's Day, many workforce development boards across the state are joining forces to host the tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots. It's a special hiring fair in November dedicated to employing veterans. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and participating Florida employers are partnering with CareerSource Florida. This is happening in regions all across Florida, including Pinellas, to connect veterans with careers in their community.

To hiring fair is working to address the employment needs of service members and veterans across the state. The annual Paychecks for Patriots event connects employers offering current employment opportunities in Florida with great military and veteran candidates.

Through Paychecks for Patriots, businesses will connect with talented, well-trained veterans who are ready to join their team. In the past nine years, over 8,000 veteran candidates and military family members who took part in Paychecks for Patriots across the state have gained employment.

Veterans and their families bring dedication, a special set of skills and diversity to Florida’s workforce. CareerSource Pinellas will aim to match veterans with employers who value the knowledge, skills, and attributes attained during military service.

List of employers

Here are just some employers that will be at the event:

Fifth Third Bank

Coca Cola

Lockheed Martin

Pinellas County Government

Raymond James

New Horizon

Click here for complete list.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 10 from 10am to 1pm at St. Petersburg College EpiCenter. If you're interested or know someone who would like to attend, register here.