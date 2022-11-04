All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this Season

Ballet performance. University of South Florida College of the Arts

The University of South Florida is taking steps to increase opportunities for students, faculty, staff and the general public to engage with the arts. The USF’s College of The Arts will now offer tickets to all of its events free of charge. In addition, the college will begin to schedule some weekday matinees. This will provide options for individuals who may not be able to attend evening or weekend performances.

“The arts are integral in our lives — and part of our responsibility is to invite the public onto our campuses to join our arts communities,” USF College of the Arts Dean Chris Garvin said. “Providing easy access and making everyone feel welcome is a part of our mission going forward.”

The College of The Arts is the creative center of the university for students in the fields of music, theater, art, dance and architecture. A wide variety of concerts, exhibitions, lectures, recitals, plays and performances featuring students, faculty and guest artists are presented on the Tampa campus throughout the academic year. Some signature events include the Steinway Piano Series, the Fall Dance Concert and performances from the USF Symphony Orchestra.

“Engaging with every generation, from children to retirees, is an important part of how we build community for the arts in Tampa Bay,” Garvin added.

Although tickets are free, you must register for music, dance and theater performances.

