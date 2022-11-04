UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps Students

Graduation Joshua Hoehne via Unsplash.

A school in Clearwater, The Ultimate Medical Academy, just received a scholarship that will help students fund their education. The award is the Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship through the Ellucian Foundation. PATH Scholarship program provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship.

What is the Ultimate Medical Academy?

The Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is a nonprofit educational institution that helps equip and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. Besides offering degree and diploma programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

At the moment, there are over 10,000 students studying at UMA and over 75,000 alumni nationwide. At its main campus in Clearwater, UMA offers hands-on learning and interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search help, technical support and more.

Helping students

UMA received $25,000, which will be distributed to 19 students to help cover tuition expenses. The PATH funds will assist students in continuing in their programs and improving their academic performance. This is especially important to students who are on the brink of abandoning their academic pursuits. Forfeiting the time and effort already spent in their program.

The PATH Scholarship is provided by the Ellucian Foundation, founded by Ellucian. Ellucian is a technology solutions provider for higher education. To date, the PATH Scholarships has provided 65 eligible higher education institutions with more than $1 million in grants, delivering scholarship awards to over 1,000 students.

"The Ellucian Foundation supports student success and increased access to higher education globally," said Jennifer Welding, Executive Director of the Ellucian Foundation. "No student should ever be denied an education due to lack of funding. The PATH Scholarship helps students navigate through financial challenges to reach their educational goals."