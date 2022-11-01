New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially Opens

New Tampa Performing Arts Center Hillsborough County Government

Hillsborough County and community residents recently gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Tampa Performing Arts Center. It's a 20,000-square-foot cultural facility at 8551 Hunters Village Road. The New Tampa Performing Arts Center expected to host plays, concerts, cultural events, and more early next year. It will be a great local venue supporting local acts and free events for the public to enjoy.

New home for the New Tampa Players

One group that will call the facility home is the New Tampa Players. They are a community theatre organization established in 2002 that currently operates out of space at the University Mall. The opening of the Tampa Performing Arts Center provides them a new place to call home. Along with new opportunities to connect with the community through classes, performances, and more.

"For the past 20 years, we have made progress in building the New Tampa arts community and we have done work that I am so proud of. But I cannot wait for all of us to see how New Tampa Players and the whole New Tampa arts community will be able to flourish with an affordable, reliable, and permanent home here at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center," said Nora Paine. She's Producing Artistic Director of the New Tampa Players.

Facility amenities

The facility includes a 348-seat theatre/multipurpose venue with a stage, catwalk, and orchestra pit.

Related: UT Fall Dance Happening Kicks Off This Week

Additional amenities include:

four studios/multipurpose rooms

A catering/serving kitchen

Concession stands

Box office and lobby

Parking for 215 vehicles

The building's design also allows for expansion to 30,000 square feet with a future second floor. With the current capacity, however, the Performing Arts Center will be able to host theater productions, dance performances and recitals, concerts, classes, private events, and more.

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners approved construction of the $7.3 million center in May 2021, and the facility is anticipated to open to the public early next year.

The New Tampa Performing Arts Center is the third arts-focused facility outside of downtown Tampa owned by Hillsborough County. Other entertainment and programming facilities for county residents and visitors: