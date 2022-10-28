Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes Over

Pickleball players at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Photo courtesy of City of Tampa

Looking for a new way to enjoy the weekends with friends? By next year, you can find fun leisure in the form of pickleball at over 49 parks and recreation centers across Tampa Bay. Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, is a fun and simple game to pick up that is gaining popularity. This citywide expansion of the sport will not only provide endless fun for residents but will encourage kids and teens to stay active during hours away from school.

What is Pickleball?

The game of Pickleball has been around since 1965! It was created by a Washington State congressman and his friend. One afternoon, they found their families lounging about with nothing to do. However, they had an old badminton court, ping-pong paddles, and a wiffle ball. And so they created their own game, relying heavily on the rules of badminton with a few tweaks here and there.

Related: Meet the Tampa Bay Strikers, Tampa’s Newest Sports Team

They game picked up popularity by word or mouth and through newspapers articles. Twenty years later, The United States Amateur Pickleball Association (U.S.A.P.A.) was organized to perpetuate the growth and advancement of pickleball on a national level. The first rulebook was published in March 1984.

Pickleball in Tampa Bay

Prior to 2021, Tampa Parks & Recreation had just nine pickleball courts at Julian B. Lane, Cuscaden Park and Madison Park. By 2022, Tampa Parks & Recreation added 14 pickleball courts at Rowlett Park, Foster Playground, Skyview Playground and more. The expansion will continue into 2023 with the aim to add 26 more courts both indoor and outdoor.

“Pickleball is incredibly popular here in Tampa, and provides so many great opportunities to exercise, while working on agility and balance,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “People of all ages can easily take up the game and it’s simple to learn, especially if you ever played badminton or tennis. We can’t wait to see the public out enjoying these new courts.”

For residents who prefer to play inside, indoor courts can be found at:

MLK Gymnasium

Forest Hills Gymnasium

Port Tampa Gymnasium

Loretta Ingraham Gymnasium

The Police Athletic League Gymnasium.

Free lessons for beginners are also offered daily at Cordelia B. Hunt and Barksdale Centers and private instruction is available upon request at Rowlett Park.

“Whether you’re a beginner who just wants to learn a new sport for fun, or you’re an experienced pickleball player, this sport offers something for everyone,” said Sherisha Hills, Director of Tampa Parks & Recreation. “For someone wanting to add casual, social exercise to their routine, pickleball is a great way to go.”