MobiGamer Review of Halo Infinite Multiplayer

From my experience, the multiplayer is good but not great because there are some problems with it, and here are my pros and cons.
Pros
- The core gameplay is good
- No Spartan Abilities but instead you have equipment where players have to pick them up from the ground
Cons
- Monetization is Bad (Includes Premium Battlepass)
- Playing randomized game types (This is disturbing and it makes players mad that they are forced to play a game type they don’t want to play)
- Bad Challenges that frustrate players
- Players not communicating with each other when playing objective game types
- Oddball is bad
- One Flag is Bad
- Players not winning Total Control Matches because it ends in a tie
- Players not playing the Objective Right (From my experience, some do the objective while others don’t)
- Customization options are limited (Halo Reach had more options)
- Respawn times are too long (Some agree while others disagree)
- Can’t move the Death Cam (I couldn't move it when playing the game)
- No Pre-Game Lobbies
- No Map Voting
- Not finding out what map players will be playing on
- Cheaters ruining online matches (Some players have reported that they have encountered cheaters while playing online)
- Not enough maps and game types
- Custom Games doesn't work (I tried to change the map but it didn’t work)
- No option to back out of a lobby while finding a match
- No Individual Playlists if players wanted to play for example; Slayer, Infection, Swat, or playing Big Team Battle Slayer
- Not unlocking everything from the Tenrai Event in a Week (I only reached rank 7)
- Ties not counting as a Win when trying to get a challenge done and while playing Total Control (Some may agree while others will disagree)
I understand that 343 is fixing several problems with the game but we have to be patient.
Note: This is only the Multiplayer as it is free to play.
