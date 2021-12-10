MobiGamer Review of Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Diego Granados Rosales/Pixabay

From my experience, the multiplayer is good but not great because there are some problems with it, and here are my pros and cons.

Pros

The core gameplay is good

No Spartan Abilities but instead you have equipment where players have to pick them up from the ground

Cons

Monetization is Bad (Includes Premium Battlepass)

Playing randomized game types (This is disturbing and it makes players mad that they are forced to play a game type they don’t want to play)

Bad Challenges that frustrate players

Players not communicating with each other when playing objective game types

Oddball is bad

One Flag is Bad

Players not winning Total Control Matches because it ends in a tie

Players not playing the Objective Right (From my experience, some do the objective while others don’t)

Customization options are limited (Halo Reach had more options)

Respawn times are too long (Some agree while others disagree)

Can’t move the Death Cam (I couldn't move it when playing the game)

No Pre-Game Lobbies

No Map Voting

Not finding out what map players will be playing on

Cheaters ruining online matches (Some players have reported that they have encountered cheaters while playing online)

Not enough maps and game types

Custom Games doesn't work (I tried to change the map but it didn’t work)

No option to back out of a lobby while finding a match

No Individual Playlists if players wanted to play for example; Slayer, Infection, Swat, or playing Big Team Battle Slayer

Not unlocking everything from the Tenrai Event in a Week (I only reached rank 7)

Ties not counting as a Win when trying to get a challenge done and while playing Total Control (Some may agree while others will disagree)

I understand that 343 is fixing several problems with the game but we have to be patient.

Note: This is only the Multiplayer as it is free to play.



My question: What is going to happen to the Halo Franchise after Halo Infinite comes out soon?