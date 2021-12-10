MobiGamer Review of Halo Infinite Multiplayer

MobiGamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLpMr_0dH4Fyg700
Diego Granados Rosales/Pixabay

From my experience, the multiplayer is good but not great because there are some problems with it, and here are my pros and cons.

Pros

  • The core gameplay is good
  • No Spartan Abilities but instead you have equipment where players have to pick them up from the ground

Cons

  • Monetization is Bad (Includes Premium Battlepass)
  • Playing randomized game types (This is disturbing and it makes players mad that they are forced to play a game type they don’t want to play)
  • Bad Challenges that frustrate players
  • Players not communicating with each other when playing objective game types
  • Oddball is bad
  • One Flag is Bad
  • Players not winning Total Control Matches because it ends in a tie
  • Players not playing the Objective Right (From my experience, some do the objective while others don’t)
  • Customization options are limited (Halo Reach had more options)
  • Respawn times are too long (Some agree while others disagree)
  • Can’t move the Death Cam (I couldn't move it when playing the game)
  • No Pre-Game Lobbies
  • No Map Voting
  • Not finding out what map players will be playing on
  • Cheaters ruining online matches (Some players have reported that they have encountered cheaters while playing online)
  • Not enough maps and game types
  • Custom Games doesn't work (I tried to change the map but it didn’t work)
  • No option to back out of a lobby while finding a match
  • No Individual Playlists if players wanted to play for example; Slayer, Infection, Swat, or playing Big Team Battle Slayer
  • Not unlocking everything from the Tenrai Event in a Week (I only reached rank 7)
  • Ties not counting as a Win when trying to get a challenge done and while playing Total Control (Some may agree while others will disagree)

I understand that 343 is fixing several problems with the game but we have to be patient.

Note: This is only the Multiplayer as it is free to play.

My question: What is going to happen to the Halo Franchise after Halo Infinite comes out soon?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
HaloHalo InfiniteGamesGamingGamer

Comments / 1

Published by

Yo, talented gamers out there! Follow us for fresh and breaking news on mobile games! Stay tuned for a world of fun with us!

68 followers

More from MobiGamer

MobiGamer Review of "God of War 4"

So I just played God of War (PS4), and here are my thoughts and review on this game. It is undoubtedly one of the best video games I have ever played in my life. Although Spider-Man PS4 is my favorite PS4 game, God of War is better than that. So let's go over things that I DO have some concerns.

Read full story

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Is Looking Pretty Positive on Steam

Two League of Legends spin-offs, Hextech Mayhem and Ruined King, have been released on Steam. And the latter is looking pretty great according to the reviews. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a story-driven, turn-based role-playing game (RPG) developed by Airship Syndicate and published by Riot Forge.

Read full story

First Impressions on Diablo Immortal

Hello everybody, this is MobiGamer! I am really excited about the Closed Network Test of Diablo Immortal. Here are my early impressions of the closed beta, which are coming from all the past experiences with the games that I have played before. Let's just dive in and talk about it.

Read full story

Diablo IV: Much Anticipated RPG with Open-World Elements

Diablo IV is an upcoming dungeon crawler action role-playing game developed by Blizzard Entertainment, the fourth title in the Diablo series. The game was announced at BlizzCon 2019 on November 1, 2019, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A release date has not been announced by Blizzard Entertainment. However, it has been confirmed that the game will not be released in 2021.

Read full story

What Made People Wanna Return to World of Warcraft?

World of Warcraft, often referred to as WoW, is a massively multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG) set in the Warcraft universe. It is developed by Blizzard Entertainment and contains multiple expansions. The initial release is now sometimes known as "vanilla WoW" or "classic WoW".

Read full story

Familiar Warfare: Free-to-Play Idle RPG for Android and IOS

Familiar Warfare is a free-to-play epic idle RPG for Covenanters all over the world. You will become a courageous hero/heroine with secret powers. With a squad of awesome Familiars, you are destined to save our homeland from evil monsters! For the information of mobile gamers, gameplay changes and improvements are being made to this game as we speak. And you will be able to experience this new version soon on Google Play and App Store!

Read full story

What Are the Nominees for The Game Awards 2021?

Greetings, gamers! The Game Awards has recently announced all 6 nominees for Game of the Year. Does any of them make you super excited and would love to give it the award it deserves? For the voting link, please check the Twitter page above.

Read full story

With Limited Characters to Choose, Why Should I Play the Pokémon-based MOBA?

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-start multiplayer online battle arena game for the Nintendo Switch and other mobile devices. The game features characters from the iconic Pokémon series, allowing players to explore and capture their favorite monsters and train them in various ways. Players can team up with friends to take on CPU-controlled teams in 5v5 battles or they can explore the world solo while fighting against AI opponents.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy