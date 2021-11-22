First Impressions on Diablo Immortal

MobiGamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylkOo_0d3fFjfp00
Google Images

Hello everybody, this is MobiGamer! I am really excited about the Closed Network Test of Diablo Immortal. Here are my early impressions of the closed beta, which are coming from all the past experiences with the games that I have played before. Let's just dive in and talk about it.

One thing should be pointed out that this is the closed beta, not the final game, meaning things are bound to change when the game will be officially launched in the first half of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJWzF_0d3fFjfp00
Google Images

Controller Support

This is the biggest thing that Blizzard has added. And it just feels right to play Diablo Immortal on a controller. However, I did not fall in love with this addition at the first sight, because I used to play the previous installments on XBOX and PC. I believe this is gonna be a big issue for someone like me. We gotta relearn the controls. Take the corpse explosion on the Necromancer as an example. It's like a targetable cone. If you're playing on the phone, you have to tap the corpse explosion ability. If you keep your finger held down, then you can move your finger around and aim it at the cone around you. On the controller, you do the same thing: Hold the left bumper down and control it with the right stick. But if you don't do anything with the right stick, like tapping it real quick, it will quickly target a group of corpses, which aren't always the right targets. Pretty annoying, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rcnqm_0d3fFjfp00
Google Images

Micro-Transactions

Back in the previous two tests, when they have the Battle Pass unlocked, I really hoped I could get the Battle Pass, so much so that I got this feeling a lot in a good way. Now that we are in the testing of the monetization, we know the Battle Pass per month (meaning it resets every month) costs five dollars. That's actually not bad, considering there's an insane amount of extra stuff that I don't have to farm for. Also, I have noticed that after completing certain dungeons, like the Mad King's Breach, you get to buy a one-time bundle at 99 cents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJ5qu_0d3fFjfp00
Google Images

Generally, I have been really happy with the Closed Beta so far. I think I am more excited to play it now than I have been. The polish and the controller usage are super nice because I don't have to stare at my phone all the time while playing. Diablo Immortal is totally worth the investment!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
DiabloMobilegamesGamingRPGGames

Comments / 0

Published by

Yo, talented gamers out there! Follow us for fresh and breaking news on mobile games! Stay tuned for a world of fun with us!

35 followers

More from MobiGamer

Familiar Warfare: Free-to-Play Idle RPG for Android and IOS

Familiar Warfare is a free-to-play epic idle RPG for Covenanters all over the world. You will become a courageous hero/heroine with secret powers. With a squad of awesome Familiars, you are destined to save our homeland from evil monsters! For the information of mobile gamers, gameplay changes and improvements are being made to this game as we speak. And you will be able to experience this new version soon on Google Play and App Store!

Read full story

What Are the Nominees for The Game Awards 2021?

Greetings, gamers! The Game Awards has recently announced all 6 nominees for Game of the Year. Does any of them make you super excited and would love to give it the award it deserves? For the voting link, please check the Twitter page above.

Read full story

With Limited Characters to Choose, Why Should I Play the Pokémon-based MOBA?

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-start multiplayer online battle arena game for the Nintendo Switch and other mobile devices. The game features characters from the iconic Pokémon series, allowing players to explore and capture their favorite monsters and train them in various ways. Players can team up with friends to take on CPU-controlled teams in 5v5 battles or they can explore the world solo while fighting against AI opponents.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy