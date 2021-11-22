First Impressions on Diablo Immortal

Google Images

Hello everybody, this is MobiGamer! I am really excited about the Closed Network Test of Diablo Immortal. Here are my early impressions of the closed beta, which are coming from all the past experiences with the games that I have played before. Let's just dive in and talk about it.

One thing should be pointed out that this is the closed beta, not the final game, meaning things are bound to change when the game will be officially launched in the first half of 2022.

Controller Support

This is the biggest thing that Blizzard has added. And it just feels right to play Diablo Immortal on a controller. However, I did not fall in love with this addition at the first sight, because I used to play the previous installments on XBOX and PC. I believe this is gonna be a big issue for someone like me. We gotta relearn the controls. Take the corpse explosion on the Necromancer as an example. It's like a targetable cone. If you're playing on the phone, you have to tap the corpse explosion ability. If you keep your finger held down, then you can move your finger around and aim it at the cone around you. On the controller, you do the same thing: Hold the left bumper down and control it with the right stick. But if you don't do anything with the right stick, like tapping it real quick, it will quickly target a group of corpses, which aren't always the right targets. Pretty annoying, right?

Micro-Transactions

Back in the previous two tests, when they have the Battle Pass unlocked, I really hoped I could get the Battle Pass, so much so that I got this feeling a lot in a good way. Now that we are in the testing of the monetization, we know the Battle Pass per month (meaning it resets every month) costs five dollars. That's actually not bad, considering there's an insane amount of extra stuff that I don't have to farm for. Also, I have noticed that after completing certain dungeons, like the Mad King's Breach, you get to buy a one-time bundle at 99 cents.

Generally, I have been really happy with the Closed Beta so far. I think I am more excited to play it now than I have been. The polish and the controller usage are super nice because I don't have to stare at my phone all the time while playing. Diablo Immortal is totally worth the investment!