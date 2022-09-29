Verity by Colleen Hoover: A Review

Rating: 3.5 alrights out of 5

The Premise

Lowen Ashleigh is a struggling writer, both financially and emotionally. Her mother recently died from cancer (a mother she didn’t like all that much, causing even more conflicting emotions than just grief) and she’s going to be kicked out of her apartment. On her way to an important meeting shortly after her mother’s death, she sees a man get hit by a car mere steps in front of her and couldn’t imagine her life getting any worse.

That was until the handsome stranger who helped her clean herself up turned out to be the exact person she and her agent were going to have a meeting with. His name is Jeremy Crawford, husband of the critically-acclaimed Verity Crawford who could write her name on a napkin and make the New York Times Bestseller List. Verity suffered an accident that her agents and husband would like to keep secret from the public and so, they ask Lowen to take over finishing the last few books in Verity’s series as a “co-writer”. At first hesitant of all the attention attaching herself to such a popular series (a series she’s never read) would bring and the Crawfords’ past of tragedies she’s worried might follow her, she eventually agrees.

Lowen decides to spend a few days at the Crawford residence to go through Verity’s notes and figure out her plan for the remaining novels — a task that turns out to be much harder than expected when she finds the state of Verity’s office. Among the stacks and stacks of unorganized papers, she finds a mysterious manuscript, Verity’s autobiography. Lowen begins to read the autobiography and soon discovers an even darker past behind the apparently accidental tragedies that follow the Crawfords — a condition Verity herself summed up as them being Chronics (those chronically subjected to tragedy).

The Reviews

This novel has been taking over BookTok by storm the last few months and Goodreads wholeheartedly agrees with them. With a score of 4.42/5 stars and a majority of 5 star reviews, I might be in the minority for my views on this book, but that’s what you come here for, right? Who wants to read the same book review with the same opinions a million times? Nevertheless, this section isn’t about my opinions but the publics. Even though there are a (minute) few who agree with me. words, with a rare 1 star review, noted, “Maybe I should stop reading Colleen Hoover, maybe its not these books and it's me. Anyhow, I am thinking the reason I keep coming back is because, her plots are very interesting and the execution always falls flat.“

Others think very differently than us regarding Hoover’s work. Yun offered a 5 star review, saying, “It is so unique, so completely shocking that it blows away every other suspense story I've ever read…I cannot believe this is Colleen Hoover's first thriller. Reading this feels like watching a master at their craft, setting the bar higher than I ever thought possible. This story is so astonishing and unsettling and completely original. It will stay with me for a long time.”

My Analysis (plenty of spoilers!!!)

From the very first sentence, Verity set itself up as a gory story when she sees the man hit by the car and becomes splattered in his blood. Jeremy’s willingness to help her clean herself up and it somehow being a romantic scene only further acclimates the reader to what their “love story” will be like. Because believe me, despite the death and tragedies that flow from page to page in this story, this is a romance at its center.

Throughout my reading of this book, I kept feeling allusions to more popular tales of strong, vindictive women and seemingly innocent but secretly violent husbands. Maybe these comparisons are what ruined my experience of reading Verity. I kept thinking back to Rebecca when we first meet Jeremy, a man who seemed too perfect to be true. I mean seriously, what man do you know that would willingly evaporate his own business to stay at home and take care of the kids because his wife was too successful? I mean, maybe I know some who would do it, but not happily. While reading, I just kept patiently waiting for the other shoe to drop and for Jeremy to be revealed as this big, bad murderer. But, sadly, it never comes. Even in the ending, when you find out Jeremy is responsible for staging Verity’s accident and trying to kill her, you don’t really feel bad for Verity or see Jeremy as evil because he (and the reader) believe he’s avenging his child’s murderer.

I also had plenty of moments when Verity echoed with the voice of Gone Girl. Verity’s autobiography read a lot like the monologues Amy had in Gone Girl — especially in the more vulgar scenes as Verity explains in a callous, calculated way how she would please Jeremy. She continually went into detail on unimportant aspects of their sex life that felt extremely weird and unnecessary. I’m not sure if it was to make the reader associate that grotesque feeling with Verity of it’s just the writer’s style and I personally don’t like it. Regardless of its intent, I didn’t enjoy it and felt it was vulgarity for the sake of vulgarity rather than actually adding to the plot. One benefit of the redundant ramblings was that it reminded me of the “cool girl” monologue in Gone Girl, especially with quotes like “A woman knows that if she wants to keep a man forever, she has to act like she could get over him in a day”.

Also, very slightly (and not because I want to keep referencing other works rather than Verity itself), Verity’s situation very much felt like the film Skeleton Key in the sense that someone is in a coma, but it seems pretty clear that it isn’t entirely from natural causes. This was by far the most interesting aspect of the novel for me and I wish it was explored more than Lowen and Jeremy’s (sorry not sorry) basic love story. It had me create my own conspiracy theory chart in my mind to try and answer all the spinning questions; was Verity was faking it? Was Jeremy or Crew (their son) or the nurse in on it? Was it truly an accident? Or is Lowen just going crazy? From a TV magically muting itself with only Verity in the room to Lowen seeing her standing at the top of the stairs the first time Jeremy and her become intimate, the reader is left wondering if Verity is actually moving or if it’s all in Lowen’s mind as she feels a guilt and fear from reading Verity’s autobiography…and sleeping with her husband. The story did a very good job of slowly edging the reader with the possibility of Verity not being in a coma, but it felt more like expected jump scares in a B-movie (don’t get me wring, I do love a good B-movie) instead of true intrigue.

Now, to the namesake herself, Verity. In order to not violate any offensive language guidelines I’m going to have to very carefully choose my next words. Verity is…evil?….a monster? a vulgar word very popular among the Irish that starts with the letter C? All of the above, to be frank. Now, while I obviously think Hoover did a wonderful job of making the reader hate Verity, it seemed very cheap. There was no attempt to make Verity seem likable at all. She was an extremely one-dimensional character who just did awful thing after awful thing with no redeeming qualities splattered in-between to make the reader confused or question their opinion on her. This ultimately leads the reader to not even care when Verity is murdered. Even post-plot twist when you find out Verity might not have been evil, I didn’t care. There was not one moment in the story when a reader is meant to feel for Verity.

Want a few reasons to hate Verity? Why not start with everyone’s favorite — body shaming. She claimed “watching my mother’s waistline expand with her laziness” (p 103) was her inspiration for trying to keep her body “perfect”. She wanted a miscarriage because she not only believed it would ruin this “perfect body” but also because it would give Jeremy something that he would love even more than her and she couldn’t take it. She didn’t want to have a child so badly, she tried increasingly awful ways to rid herself of her babies (because of course the mother who doesn’t want them gets to have twins). She starts with the old-fashioned hanger technique (which eventually leaves one child with a scar) and them moves onto drinking and taking pills before culminating in an “accidental” fall down some stairs. None of which worked. It gets worse when Verity has a vision that one of the twins (Harper) will kill the other (Chastin), making Verity fall in love with the one she foreshadowed would die and loathe the one she believes will kill her. So she tries to kill Harper. Twice. The fist time shortly after the dream when Harper was just a baby. She tried to make her choke on her own vomit so it would look like an accident. The second and successful attempt was after Chastin did die in an accident at a sleepover. Verity tips over the family canoe and only saves Crew, leaving Harper to drown.

A truly awful person, right? Well, don’t worry, all of this culminates in Jeremy and Lowen killing Verity once they find out she really is faking the coma in a full circle moment where they make her choke on her vomit so it looks like an accident — the same way Verity tried to kill Harper as a baby. But, you might grow to feel a little bad for Verity as you finish the book. Lowen ends up finding a secret letter intended for Jeremy seven months after Verity’s passing in which he explains that her autobiography is all fake. It was a way to help her with her novels since she writes from the villian’s point of view. It wasn’t real. The events were real, of course, but not the way she felt or the horrific things she did to her children. It was fake. A story by one of the best writers at the time. And boy, was she a good writer to get Jeremy to believe she could do such awful things.

I think this letter was a total copout. Rather than let Verity explain that it was all fake when Jeremy found out she wasn’t really in a coma (which she said she did so Jeremy wouldn’t try to kill her again), they make it a one-sided letter after the fact. While I do feel the plot twist was necessary because if it didn’t happen it would be an extremely one note story with a flat villain, I wish it was more of a conversation between all those involved instead of what it ended up being — a long-winded dump of information that offered no answers except that Jeremy and Lowen were wrong. Was April (the nurse) in on it? How was Verity able to fake it so well? What was it like faking it? How did she keep herself busy enough that she didn’t go crazy? We get none of these answers, just enough to make the ending seem like a jaw-dropping plot twist. For me though, it felt more like a way to tie up loose ends rather than an actual ending. Especially with the placement of the letter…what made her think Jeremy would ever look under the house’s floorboards to find the letter? It felt very messy.

Personally, I found a lot of the analogous stories and metaphors in this novel to be either so straightforward it hurt or so obscure and random that it made me cringe. For example, at the beginning of Chapter 2 there is an entire metaphor made about an ant in Lowen’s apartment and him contemplating his loneliness and his “newfound freedom” being away from his colony…seriously. An entire paragraph romanticizing an ant.

In fact, plenty of moments throughout this book felt entirely unnecessary and just nasty. And not just Verity’s Gone Girl-esque soliloquies. At one point Lowen elevates her hips after her and Jeremy have sex because she wants to…make sure… that she gets pregnant even though they never even talked about being in a relationship at this point, let alone having a kid. The action itself was disgusting, but so was the implication of the act. Lowen is continuously painted as this poor, feeble, shy writer with a troubling past that makes her think she’s evil, but Jeremy is able to see the true her which is good and perfect. Which is such a boring trope to perpetuate — especially when it’s dead wrong. Lowen does awful thing after awful thing but because we hear the story from her point of view, we’re rooting for her. Take, for example, the very beginning. She watches a man die and her concern is not his death, but the fact that she won’t look presentable for a very important meeting. This is supposed to just signal the apathy of New York City, but even if that is the case, that’s where Verity grew up so she has this apathetic attitude embedded within her. She sleeps with a grieving married man whose wife is literally up the stairs in a coma following a tragic accident that occurred less than a year after two of their children died. And she read the comatose woman’s personal autobiography, something on par with a diary if not even more intimate.

All this being said, I will admit I finished the entire thing in 2 days. The adrenaline rush to finish the final 100 pages was absolutely unreal, I couldn’t put it down. It was extremely well-paced until the final 20 pages which was mainly Verity’s letter. The ending was lackluster and very much had a similar aura to the “it was all a dream” trope when Lowen admits Verity is a master at manipulating the perception of Truth and asks the reader which version of Verity’s story is real. For me, I think it’s very evident that the truth is Verity was a good person and an even better writer but Lowen won’t admit that fact because then it means that she killed an innocent woman and she won’t admit that to herself. All in all, I recommend you read this novel. It is really good (minus the lackluster, expected ending).