Tender Is The Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica: A Review

The Premise

This dystopian novel takes place in a not-so-distance future where all animals in the world become infected with a deadly virus, making them poisonous to humans when consumed. And what is society’s solution? To embrace a fruit-and-vegetable-heavy lifestyle and cope? Of course not. They do what humans do — dehumanize the poor and marginalized, rebranding certain people as “product” or “special meat” (referring to them as “humans” is taboo) and serving them up on silver platters for their hungry consumers. But it isn’t just the creation of meat processing plants; it’s butcher shops, big game hunting, personal livestock for small farms, and the taboo eating of “easy meat, with a first and last name” (p. 33) for those who can’t afford the expensive high-quality product.

In this world lives a man named Marcos. Marcos works in management at a processing plant (a job he hates), his wife left him following the dead of their son, and he has just been gifted live, high-quality female product that he doesn’t want. The story follows Marcos throughout his time working at the processing plant as he also tries to decide what to do with the woman he has been given.

The Reviews

Tender Is The Flesh has taken over the world by storm since being published in 2017 and subsequently being translated into English in 2020. With a Goodreads rating of 3.87/5, it’s clear to see how polarizing this book can be. You either love it or you hate it, but you will never forget what you’ve read. Lark Benobi described it as “One of the most relentless and ugly books I've ever read. A book that describes a society where humans are slaughtered for meat, in more detail than I was ready for.” And they’re right. The book takes an almost scientifically callous perspective as Marcos describes the lives of the products he’s in charge of and the horrific things that are done to them from their birth to death. But this world is the world we already live in. The protocols and treatment of the product is not something made-up, it’s the current practices used on livestock today, which adds a scarier, more authentic layer to the world Bazterrica creates.

Conversely, ❤️ on Goodreads did not find the bluntness of Bazterrica’s writing to be a virtue. They clarify that “literature depicting graphic violence doesn't automatically disqualify it from being anything more than an assault on the senses or torture porn. I think it can lay out valuable examinations of so many aspects of society that deserve to be scrutinized, all while remaining allegorical…Tender Is The Flesh didn't live up to that expectation for me…It truly is brimming with brutality. In fact, that's all it is, is brutal…this book unpacks nothing.” And I must say I lean more toward this critique of the novel. While it does seem to want readers to view it as something bigger than itself, there is no nuances included to make it anything but the listing of various injustices and tortures committed by society reminiscent of a literary snuff film. Everything Marcos sees and experiences is described in grotesque detail, but there’s no running commentary about the effects or implications of this atrocities. No deep personal emotions or thoughts about what is happening. It’s described, Marcos moves onto the next one, and the process repeats until the grizzly end.

My Analysis (Spoiler-Free)

I have very mixed feelings about this book. I think the content and the writing style is meant to be controversial, but I don’t know if it’s much more besides that. It offers a lot of shock value and grotesque scenes, but what else? There is no lesson, no moral, no commentary about what living in a world like this means. It just is. And I can see a meaning in that itself. Sometimes life is awful and people do despicable things and karma doesn’t happen. Bad people do bad things and have great lives. I can see a message in there. But it is up to the reader to discern their own meaning from the horrific world Baztericca creates. I think that’s bothers me most with the unspoken meaning — it leaves it up to the reader to see it. If not, they can just read this book as a snuff and be done with it, embracing the violence perpetuated in this fantasy world. This can be dangerous, but most great books are.

Overall, I think this book is worth a read, if only for the ending and to make you feel sick when thinking about the meat industry; but don’t look too hard for a meaning beyond the following — humanity can be awful and violent when given the license to be.