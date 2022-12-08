Bunny by Mona Awad: A Review

Rating: 3.5 bunnies out of 5

The Premise

A slightly shy, very awkward, highly imaginative girl named Samantha Mackey is starting her second year of grad school at prestigious Warren academy. Her dream school. The place she’s destined to write her Big Work…or at least she thought. With her unspoken issues between her and her advisor she deemed The Lion, and all the other girls in her Workshop forming a clique she called The Bunnies — because that’s all they call each other — which make her feel even more secluded than she already is, Samantha is creatively blocked. Even her new friend who she met at the end of last semester and spent the whole summer with, an antiestablishment punk goddess named Ava, can get her out of her funk. But this year at the first school function of the semester, The Bunnies seem to finally notice her. And the following day…she gets an invite to their exclusive Smut Salon. What follows has been expertly called by Goodreads' reviewer Kat as, “Heathers meets The Craft meets Frankenstein.”

The Reviews

If you look at reviews of this book, you will find very…mixed reviews to say the least. It's score on Goodreads at the time of writing this article sits at 3.58/5 stars. With a pull quote of praise from Margaret Atwood on the cover, people had a lot of high literary hopes. For some, those hopes were met — even exceeded. One apt review (in my opinion) is from Riley who said, "this was the weirdest book i've read in my life and i don't know if i loved it or hated it but it was amazing and broke my brain."

For others…the novel fell short, being the literary version of a gory B-movie, the blood and guts trying to cover up for a lack of plot and a shoddy ending. For those who absolutely hated the book, they felt the weirdness in it served no purpose other than to be weird. Goodread's chan ☆ said, "this is just bizarre and not in a way that has me wanting to figure out what happens next. "

And to be honest, I can see this point of view. But I believe those that view it this way are the same ones who read books for pure leisure. They're what some literary circles call "lazy readers". They want their books to tell them what happened exactly with metaphors being written in bold font, italicized in the context they take place. Let me be clear, there is absolutely nothing wrong with choosing to read books this way. Reading is supposed to be fun! An escape! And for many, reimagining their high school English classes with deep analysis and simile-hunting is not that. That being said, this book is based on graduate students getting their masters in creative writing, so you should expect to dive a little more in depth.

My Analysis (Spoiler-Free)

As for me, I truly think that if you read books purely for pleasure and don't enjoy analyzing, then this book might not be for you. Think of the literary inspirations noted by Kat above. Heathers can definitely be seen as a trashy B-movie (and seen as insensitive in today’s political climate revolving around school violence) if it weren’t for the symbolism of the effects of school-forced conforming of students and those that dare exist outside of it — not always for the greater good, even if it is in their minds. Frankenstein was seen as a simple horror story written by a -gasp- woman when first published, until later when it was revered as a testament to The Other that people fear and shun and how this exclusion creates monsters. And The Craft? Yet another comment on women outside of the classic high school hierarchy and finding a way to thrive in this environment. Bunny by Mona Awad seems to take this ideas of being The Other and flip it on its head, because it isn’t until Samantha is invited in…until she is The Us and not The Other that the plot starts. It’s only when she embraces who she truly is and the powerful skills she has (and oh how many skills you will find her to have) that we come to the resolution of our tale.

If you read the book as an entirely factual tale told from beginning to end from a reliable narrator, you will take something very different away than what I believe is the True Ending. So, if/as you read this wonderful, sickly-sweet, candy-covered, bloody mess of a novel, I implore you to open your eyes to what truth really means and whether or not everyone is always telling it. I ask you to think back to your English classes and read each scene in this novel like a hidden puzzle piece, chock-full of hidden innuendos and subtle symbolism. Think…why Bunny? Why Warren? Why, why why? If you do, I think you will find this book a lot of fun. Or... read it as entirely true and have a fun time just the same! Just don't get mad when all the events that take place seem meaningless because I promise you, they're not.

