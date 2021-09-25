MLS Philadelphia Union | GOAL: Kacper Przybylko, Philadelphia Union - 71st minute
MLS Philadelphia Union | GOAL: Kacper Przybylko, Philadelphia Union - 71st minute
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of MLS
More from MLS Game Highlights
MLS Vancouver Whitecaps FC | HAT TRICK: Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
MLS Vancouver Whitecaps FC | HAT TRICK: Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps FC.Read full story
MLS Orlando City SC | HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United | October 02, 2021
MLS Orlando City SC | HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United | October 02, 2021.Read full story
MLS Orlando City SC | GOAL: Daryl Dike, Orlando City SC - 97th minute
MLS Orlando City SC | GOAL: Daryl Dike, Orlando City SC - 97th minute.Read full story
MLS League | PENALTY FOUL: Anton Walkes, Atlanta United FC - 53rd minute
Anton Walkes PENALTY FOUL vs. CF Montréal, 10/02/2021.Read full story
MLS FC Cincinnati | OFFSIDE: Patryk Klimala, NY Red Bulls - 4th minute
MLS FC Cincinnati | OFFSIDE: Patryk Klimala, NY Red Bulls - 4th minute.Read full story
MLS Orlando City SC | GOAL: Julian Gressel, DC United - 6th minute
MLS Orlando City SC | GOAL: Julian Gressel, DC United - 6th minute.Read full story
MLS Austin FC | GOAL: Damir Kreilach, Real Salt Lake - 64th minute
MLS Austin FC | GOAL: Damir Kreilach, Real Salt Lake - 64th minute.Read full story
MLS Los Angeles FC | El Trafico Preview | Extratime
Subscribe to Extratime on iTunes, Spotify or the podcatcher of your choice. New episodes every Monday and Thursday.Read full story
MLS Atlanta United FC | It's time to build the Josef Martinez statue in Atlanta
Subscribe to Extratime on iTunes, Spotify or the podcatcher of your choice. New episodes every Monday and Thursday.Read full story
MLS Los Angeles FC | HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Portland Timbers | September 29, 2021
MLS Los Angeles FC | HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Portland Timbers | September 29, 2021.Read full story
MLS Los Angeles FC | GOAL: Danny Musovski, LAFC - 55th minute
MLS Los Angeles FC | GOAL: Danny Musovski, LAFC - 55th minute.Read full story
MLS League | HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | September 29, 2021
MLS League | HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | September 29, 2021.Read full story
MLS Nashville SC | OWN GOAL: Brian Anunga, Orlando City SC - 93rd minute
MLS Nashville SC | OWN GOAL: Brian Anunga, Orlando City SC - 93rd minute.Read full story
MLS Real Salt Lake | SAVE: David Ochoa, Real Salt Lake - 57th minute
MLS Real Salt Lake | SAVE: David Ochoa, Real Salt Lake - 57th minute.Read full story
MLS Nashville SC | HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC | September 29, 2021
MLS Nashville SC | HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC | September 29, 2021.Read full story
MLS Colorado Rapids | GOAL: Auston Trusty, Colorado Rapids - 59th minute
MLS Colorado Rapids | GOAL: Auston Trusty, Colorado Rapids - 59th minute.Read full story
MLS Nashville SC | PK GOAL: Daryl Dike, Orlando City SC - 76th minute
MLS Nashville SC | PK GOAL: Daryl Dike, Orlando City SC - 76th minute.Read full story
Comments / 0