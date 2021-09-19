MLS League | GOAL: Fabrice-Jean Picault, Houston Dynamo FC - 20th minute
MLS League | GOAL: Fabrice-Jean Picault, Houston Dynamo FC - 20th minute
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of MLS
More from MLS Game Highlights
MLS League | HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC | September 26, 2021
MLS League | HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC | September 26, 2021.Read full story
MLS League | SAVE: Gabriel Slonina, Chicago Fire - 74th minute
MLS League | SAVE: Gabriel Slonina, Chicago Fire - 74th minute.Read full story
MLS Portland Timbers | HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake | September 25, 2021
MLS Portland Timbers | HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake | September 25, 2021.Read full story
MLS Portland Timbers | SAVE: Steve Clark, Portland Timbers - 64th minute
MLS Portland Timbers | SAVE: Steve Clark, Portland Timbers - 64th minute.Read full story
MLS Portland Timbers | GOAL: Cristhian Paredes, Portland Timbers - 88th minute
MLS Portland Timbers | GOAL: Cristhian Paredes, Portland Timbers - 88th minute.Read full story
MLS Vancouver Whitecaps FC | VIDEO REVIEW: Patrick Metcalfe Penalty Incident, Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 94th minute
MLS Vancouver Whitecaps FC | VIDEO REVIEW: Patrick Metcalfe Penalty Incident, Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 94th minute.Read full story
MLS Portland Timbers | GOAL: Yimmi Chará, Portland Timbers - 48th minute
MLS Portland Timbers | GOAL: Yimmi Chará, Portland Timbers - 48th minute.Read full story
MLS Vancouver Whitecaps FC | GOAL: Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps - 20th minute
MLS Vancouver Whitecaps FC | GOAL: Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps - 20th minute.Read full story
MLS New York City FC | SAVE: Carlos Miguel Coronel, NY Red Bulls - 78th minute
MLS New York City FC | SAVE: Carlos Miguel Coronel, NY Red Bulls - 78th minute.Read full story
MLS League | SAVE: Bill Hamid, DC United - 96th minute
MLS League | SAVE: Bill Hamid, DC United - 96th minute.Read full story
MLS New York City FC | SAVE: Sean Johnson, NYCFC - 55th minute
MLS New York City FC | SAVE: Sean Johnson, NYCFC - 55th minute.Read full story
MLS New England Revolution | HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC | September 25, 2021
MLS New England Revolution | HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC | September 25, 2021.Read full story
MLS League | GOAL: Nigel Robertha, DC United - 72nd minute
MLS League | GOAL: Nigel Robertha, DC United - 72nd minute.Read full story
MLS League | GOAL: Steven Birnbaum, DC United - 21st minute
MLS League | GOAL: Steven Birnbaum, DC United - 21st minute.Read full story
Comments / 0