Milwaukee Brewers | Burnes tosses 6 scoreless innings

Corbin Burnes logs six strikeouts and only allows two hits through six scoreless innings in his dominant start against the Braves
Atlanta Braves | Snitker on Braves' four-game win
Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Freddie Freeman's go-ahead homer and the four-game win over the Brewers to advance to the NLCS.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Counsell on getting eliminated
Brewers manager Craig Counsell talks about the team's missed opportunities and the four-game loss to the Braves in the NLDS.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Altuve homers and knocks in three
Jose Altuve goes 3-for-4 against Chicago, slugging his 19th career postseason home run and driving in three runs in the Astros' 10-1 win.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Brewers vs. Braves Game 4 Recap - Freeman's late go-ahead homer sends Braves into NLCS
Freeman's late go-ahead homer sends Braves into NLCS.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Lorenzo Cain's RBI single
Lorenzo Cain lines an RBI single up the middle to score Luis Urías, increasing the Brewers' lead to 2-0 in the top of the 4th.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Omar Narváez's RBI single
Omar Narváez pushes an RBI single to left-center field, opening the scoring to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the 4th inning.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Eddie Rosario's two-run single
Eddie Rosario flares a two-run single into center field, tying the score at 2 in the bottom of the 4th inning.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Freddie Freeman's go-ahead homer
Freddie Freeman launches the go-ahead solo home run to center field, giving the Braves a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 8th.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Astros vs. White Sox Game 4 Recap
The Astros post 10 runs on 14 hits to back Lance McCuller's one-run outing in a 10-1 win that punches a ticket to the ALCS.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Dusty Baker on Astros advancing
Astros manager Dusty Baker talks about the impressive four-game win over the White Sox in the ALDS.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Tony La Russa on ALDS loss
White Sox manager Tony La Russa discusses the ALDS series loss to the Astros and praises the young talent on the team's roster.Read full story
Boston Red Sox | Cash on crushing ALDS defeat
Rays manager Kevin Cash talks about the silver lining after the team's season comes to an end in the ALDS.Read full story
Boston Red Sox | Alex Cora on winning the ALDS
Alex Cora discusses winning the ALDS over the division champion Tampa Bay Rays, congratulates the Rays on a great season, and more.Read full story
Boston Red Sox | Rays vs. Red Sox Game 4 Recap - Hernández's walk-off sac fly sends Red Sox to ALCS
Hernández's walk-off sac fly sends Red Sox to ALCS.Read full story
Boston Red Sox | Kiké's walk-off to clinch ALDS
Kiké Hernández walks off the Rays in the 9th with a sacrifice fly, giving the Red Sox a 6-5 win and sending the team to the ALCS.Read full story
Boston Red Sox | Arozarena's game-tying single
Randy Arozarena sends a hard line drive to right field to score Kevin Kiermaier from second base, tying the game at 5 in the 8th inning.Read full story
Boston Red Sox | Wander Franco's two-run home run
Wander Franco smokes a ball high and deep to center field for a two-run home run, making it 5-3 in the top of the 6th inning.Read full story
Boston Red Sox | Rafael Devers' three-run home run
Rafael Devers crushes a ball deep to center field for a three-run home run, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 lead in the 3rd inning. Tune in to FS1.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Swanson, Anderson talk Game 3 win
Dansby Swanson and Ian Anderson discuss the Braves' pivotal NLDS Game 3 win, scoreless outing, clutch defensive plays.Read full story
