Atlanta Braves | Rojas on missing the postseason

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses what was a largely disappointing season for the team and using their failures as motivation

Tampa Bay Rays | Red Sox take the lead in the 5th

Kiké Hernández ties the game with a solo home run and J.D. Martinez adds a three-run homer to give the Red Sox a 8-5 lead #CurtainCall.

Tampa Bay Rays | Hernández, Houck on 14-6 win

Kiké Hernández and Tanner Houck share their thoughts on their team's huge offensive night to tie the series at 1.

Tampa Bay Rays | Martinez, Verdugo on win in Game 2

J.D Martinez and Alex Verdugo discuss Martinez's recovery and performance, as well as the team's resiliency after a Game 2 win.

Tampa Bay Rays | Red Sox vs. Rays Game 2 Recap

Tampa Bay Rays | Cash on Red Sox's homers, loss

Kevin Cash discusses the Red Sox strong lineup, Shane Baz's decent start and how Tanner Houck shut down the Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Tampa Bay Rays | Alex Cora breaks down Game 2 win

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discusses the Red Sox's offensive outburst and Tanner Houck's impressive relief performance in the Game 2 win.

Tampa Bay Rays | Yandy Díaz's RBI single

Yandy Díaz sends an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 1st inning to tally the Rays' first run of the ballgame.

Tampa Bay Rays | Jordan Luplow's grand slam

Jordan Luplow launches a grand slam down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the first.

Tampa Bay Rays | Xander Bogaerts' RBI single

Xander Bogaerts flicks an RBI single through the right side of the infield to put the Red Sox on the scoreboard in the 1st.

Tampa Bay Rays | Alex Verdugo's RBI knock

Alex Verdugo rips an RBI single up the middle in the top of the 1st inning against the Rays.

Milwaukee Brewers | Brian Snitker on game 1 loss

Braves' skipper Brian Snitker discusses game 1 loss to Brewers. Charlie Morton's outing, Max Fried starting game 2 and more.

Milwaukee Brewers | Braves vs. Brewers Highlights - Rowdy Tellez belts two-run homer in Game 1 win

Milwaukee Brewers | Craig Counsell on win over Braves

Brewers manager Craig Counsell speaks on the pitching performances from Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser in the win in NLDS Game 1.

Milwaukee Brewers | Joc Pederson's solo home run

Joc Pederson puts the Braves on the board with a solo home run to left-center field in the 8th inning.

Milwaukee Brewers | Rowdy Tellez's two-run home run

Rowdy Tellez crushes a two-run home run to center field, putting the Brewers on top 2-0 in the 7th inning.

Milwaukee Brewers | Burnes tosses 6 scoreless innings

Corbin Burnes logs six strikeouts and only allows two hits through six scoreless innings in his dominant start against the Braves.

Milwaukee Brewers | Charlie Morton punches out nine

Charlie Morton punches out nine Brewers through six-plus innings, allowing three hits and two runs in his strong start.

Houston Astros | Giolito, Anderson on Game 2 loss

Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito discuss the team competing, possibility of winning three in a row and a must-win ahead of them in ALDS Game 3.

Houston Astros | Tony La Russa on Game 2 loss

White Sox manager Tony La Russa talks about losing Game 2 of the ALDS, Lucas Giolito's start and more.

Houston Astros | Dusty Baker on win over White Sox

Astros manager Dusty Baker discusses Framber Valdez's start on the mound and his team's rally to beat the White Sox in Game 2 of the NLDS.

