Snitker on Freddie Freeman's year, Spencer Strider today, plans for workouts this week and the importance of RBIs in Braves' 5-0 win
Atlanta Braves | Snitker on Braves' 5-0 win
Tampa Bay Rays | Red Sox take the lead in the 5th
Kiké Hernández ties the game with a solo home run and J.D. Martinez adds a three-run homer to give the Red Sox a 8-5 lead #CurtainCall.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Hernández, Houck on 14-6 win
Kiké Hernández and Tanner Houck share their thoughts on their team's huge offensive night to tie the series at 1.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Martinez, Verdugo on win in Game 2
J.D Martinez and Alex Verdugo discuss Martinez's recovery and performance, as well as the team's resiliency after a Game 2 win.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Alex Cora breaks down Game 2 win
Red Sox manager Alex Cora discusses the Red Sox's offensive outburst and Tanner Houck's impressive relief performance in the Game 2 win.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Cash on Red Sox's homers, loss
Kevin Cash discusses the Red Sox strong lineup, Shane Baz's decent start and how Tanner Houck shut down the Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Jordan Luplow's grand slam
Jordan Luplow launches a grand slam down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the first.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Xander Bogaerts' RBI single
Xander Bogaerts flicks an RBI single through the right side of the infield to put the Red Sox on the scoreboard in the 1st.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Yandy Díaz's RBI single
Yandy Díaz sends an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 1st inning to tally the Rays' first run of the ballgame.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Alex Verdugo's RBI knock
Alex Verdugo rips an RBI single up the middle in the top of the 1st inning against the Rays.Read full story
Milwaukee Brewers | Brian Snitker on game 1 loss
Braves' skipper Brian Snitker discusses game 1 loss to Brewers. Charlie Morton's outing, Max Fried starting game 2 and more.Read full story
Milwaukee Brewers | Braves vs. Brewers Highlights - Rowdy Tellez belts two-run homer in Game 1 win
Milwaukee Brewers | Craig Counsell on win over Braves
Brewers manager Craig Counsell speaks on the pitching performances from Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser in the win in NLDS Game 1.Read full story
Milwaukee Brewers | Burnes tosses 6 scoreless innings
Corbin Burnes logs six strikeouts and only allows two hits through six scoreless innings in his dominant start against the Braves.Read full story
Milwaukee Brewers | Joc Pederson's solo home run
Joc Pederson puts the Braves on the board with a solo home run to left-center field in the 8th inning.Read full story
Milwaukee Brewers | Rowdy Tellez's two-run home run
Rowdy Tellez crushes a two-run home run to center field, putting the Brewers on top 2-0 in the 7th inning.Read full story
Milwaukee Brewers | Charlie Morton punches out nine
Charlie Morton punches out nine Brewers through six-plus innings, allowing three hits and two runs in his strong start.Read full story
Houston Astros | Giolito, Anderson on Game 2 loss
Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito discuss the team competing, possibility of winning three in a row and a must-win ahead of them in ALDS Game 3.Read full story
Houston Astros | Tony La Russa on Game 2 loss
White Sox manager Tony La Russa talks about losing Game 2 of the ALDS, Lucas Giolito's start and more.Read full story
