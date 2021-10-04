Arizona Diamondbacks | Rockies vs. D-backs Highlights - VanMeter ends season with a walk-off homer in win

VanMeter ends season with a walk-off homer in win

Atlanta Braves | Swanson, Anderson talk Game 3 win

Dansby Swanson and Ian Anderson discuss the Braves' pivotal NLDS Game 3 win, scoreless outing, clutch defensive plays.

Atlanta Braves | Craig Counsell on the 3-0 loss

Craig Counsell on the 3-0 loss to the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS, Freddy Peralta's start and Lorenzo Cain's attempt to make a catch at the wall.

Atlanta Braves | Peralta and Narváez on loss

Freddy Peralta and Omar Narváez discusses the Brewers' 3-0 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Atlanta Braves | Joc Pederson's three-run homer

Joc Pederson opens the scoring in the 5th, belting a pinch-hit three-run homer with Anthony Rizzo's bat to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.

Atlanta Braves | Peralta's four scoreless frames

Freddy Peralta strikes out five batters in four scoreless frames and only allows three hits and one walk in his Game 3 start against the Braves.

Atlanta Braves | Yelich nabs Duvall, saves run

Christian Yelich nabs Adam Duvall at second before Austin Riley can tag up and score, from third, holding the game scoreless in the 2nd.

Atlanta Braves | Swanson turns inning-ending DP

Dansby Swanson turns a heads-up, inning-ending double play to escape trouble in the 8th inning.

Atlanta Braves | Snitker on Braves' 3-0 win

Brian Snitker discusses the Braves' 3-0 win over the Brewers in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Atlanta Braves | Brewers vs. Braves Game 3 Recap - Pederson, Anderson lead Braves to a 3-0 win in Game 3

Pederson, Anderson lead Braves to a 3-0 win in Game 3.

Houston Astros | Baker on rained out Game 4

Astros manager Dusty Baker discusses the club's ALDS Game 4 being postponed due to rain.

Chicago White Sox | La Russa on White Sox PPD game

White Sox manager Tony La Russa talks about Game 4 of the ALDS being postponed due to rain and rotation plans.

Chicago White Sox | Dusty Baker on the loss in Game 3

Dusty Baker discusses his use of the bullpen and the White Sox 5-run inning in the Astros' 12-6 loss to the White Sox in Game 3.

Chicago White Sox | Yasmani Grandal's two-run homer

Yasmani Grandal goes the other way and slugs a two-run big fly to left in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Chicago White Sox | Astros vs. White Sox Highlights - Grandal, García lead White Sox to a 12-6 Game 3 win

Grandal, García lead White Sox to a 12-6 Game 3 win.

Chicago White Sox | Leury García's three-run big fly

Leury García gives the White Sox a 6-5 lead in the 3rd, as he drives a three-run homer to center. Tune in to FS1.

Chicago White Sox | Kyle Tucker's two-run home run

Kyle Tucker extends the Astros' lead to 5-1 with a two-run home run to left field in the top of the 3rd inning.

Boston Red Sox | Vázquez's walk-off 2-run homer

Christian Vázquez smashes a walk-off two-run home run over the Green Monster to give the Red Sox a 2-1 series lead #CurtainCall.

Boston Red Sox | Kevin Cash on Game 3 loss

Kevin Cash discusses the strange ground-rule double ruling on Kevin Kiermaier, facing a good team in the Red Sox and getting a win in Game 4.

