Kevin Cash discusses the bottom of the 9th inning in the walk-off 1-0 loss to the Yankees, anticipating the postseason and who they may play
New York Yankees | Kevin Cash on the walk-off loss
Atlanta Braves | Swanson, Anderson talk Game 3 win
Dansby Swanson and Ian Anderson discuss the Braves' pivotal NLDS Game 3 win, scoreless outing, clutch defensive plays.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Craig Counsell on the 3-0 loss
Craig Counsell on the 3-0 loss to the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS, Freddy Peralta's start and Lorenzo Cain's attempt to make a catch at the wall.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Peralta and Narváez on loss
Freddy Peralta and Omar Narváez discusses the Brewers' 3-0 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Joc Pederson's three-run homer
Joc Pederson opens the scoring in the 5th, belting a pinch-hit three-run homer with Anthony Rizzo's bat to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Peralta's four scoreless frames
Freddy Peralta strikes out five batters in four scoreless frames and only allows three hits and one walk in his Game 3 start against the Braves.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Yelich nabs Duvall, saves run
Christian Yelich nabs Adam Duvall at second before Austin Riley can tag up and score, from third, holding the game scoreless in the 2nd.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Snitker on Braves' 3-0 win
Brian Snitker discusses the Braves' 3-0 win over the Brewers in Game 3 of the NLDS.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Swanson turns inning-ending DP
Dansby Swanson turns a heads-up, inning-ending double play to escape trouble in the 8th inning.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Brewers vs. Braves Game 3 Recap - Pederson, Anderson lead Braves to a 3-0 win in Game 3
Pederson, Anderson lead Braves to a 3-0 win in Game 3.Read full story
Houston Astros | Baker on rained out Game 4
Astros manager Dusty Baker discusses the club's ALDS Game 4 being postponed due to rain.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | La Russa on White Sox PPD game
White Sox manager Tony La Russa talks about Game 4 of the ALDS being postponed due to rain and rotation plans.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Dusty Baker on the loss in Game 3
Dusty Baker discusses his use of the bullpen and the White Sox 5-run inning in the Astros' 12-6 loss to the White Sox in Game 3.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Yasmani Grandal's two-run homer
Yasmani Grandal goes the other way and slugs a two-run big fly to left in the bottom of the 3rd inning.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Leury García's three-run big fly
Leury García gives the White Sox a 6-5 lead in the 3rd, as he drives a three-run homer to center. Tune in to FS1.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Astros vs. White Sox Highlights - Grandal, García lead White Sox to a 12-6 Game 3 win
Grandal, García lead White Sox to a 12-6 Game 3 win.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Kyle Tucker's two-run home run
Kyle Tucker extends the Astros' lead to 5-1 with a two-run home run to left field in the top of the 3rd inning.Read full story
Boston Red Sox | Vázquez's walk-off 2-run homer
Christian Vázquez smashes a walk-off two-run home run over the Green Monster to give the Red Sox a 2-1 series lead #CurtainCall.Read full story
