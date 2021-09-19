José Berríos discusses facing the Twins, if he felt any pressure to beat his former team, his performance in the 5-3 win, and more
Toronto Blue Jays | José Berríos on facing the Twins
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of MLB
More from MLB Game Highlights
Philadelphia Phillies | Derek Shelton on the 6-0 win
Derek Shelton discusses Max Kranick's strong start in the 6-0 win, the Pirates taking advantage of their opportunites, Bednar's return, more.Read full story
Chicago Cubs | Cardinals' on 16-game win streak
The St. Louis Cardinals discuss their 4-2 victory over the Cubs, extending their record breaking winning streak to 16 games.Read full story
Colorado Rockies | Giants vs. Rockies Highlights - La Stella, Crawford lift Giants to a 6-2 victory
Detroit Tigers | Matheny on Bubic, win over Tigers
Royals manager Mike Matheny talks about Kris Bubic's scoreless outing and the team hanging on for a 2-1 win over the Tigers.Read full story
San Diego Padres | Travis d'Arnaud's RBI double
Travis d'Arnaud lines a double to center field, plating Austin Riley to extend the Braves' lead to 2-0 in the 4th.Read full story
San Diego Padres | Joc Pederson's solo dinger
Joc Pederson hammers a solo jack to right field for his 17th long ball of the season, getting the Braves on the board in the 2nd.Read full story
San Diego Padres | Jake Cronenworth's two-run triple
Jake Cronenworth lines a triple to right field, plating Wil Myers and Adam Frazier to put the Padres on the board in the 5th.Read full story
San Diego Padres | Machado's game-tying RBI single
Manny Machado singles on a ground ball up the middle to plate Jake Cronenworth, tying the game at 3 in the 5th.Read full story
Baltimore Orioles | Chris Woodward on win vs. Orioles
Rangers manager Chris Woodward discusses Dane Dunning's start, Willie Calhoun's plate approach and finishing the last road trip with a win.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | Jose Siri's RBI single
Jose Siri drives in Jason Castro on a single up the middle of the infield, tying the score at 1-1 in the top of the 5th inning.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | Mark Canha's RBI single
Mark Canha scores Skye Bolt on a single to the left side of the infield, tying the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the 7th inning.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | Alex Bregman's solo homer
Alex Bregman belts a solo homer to left field his 11th of the season, putting the Astros on top 2-1 in the top of the 6th inning.Read full story
Arizona Diamondbacks | Trea Turner's 25th home run
Trea Turner crushes a solo home run to left-center field, going back to back with Corey Seager to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the 1st.Read full story
Arizona Diamondbacks | Corey Seager's solo home run
Corey Seager starts off the scoring against the D-backs with a solo home run to left-center field in the top of the 1st inning.Read full story
Arizona Diamondbacks | Humberto Mejía K's Max Muncy
Humberto Mejía gets Max Muncy to strike out swinging for the second out in the top of the 3rd inning.Read full story
Chicago Cubs | Cardinals vs. Cubs Highlights - Goldschmidt and Bader homer in 4-2 win against Cubs
Goldschmidt and Bader homer in 4-2 win against Cubs.Read full story
Arizona Diamondbacks | Daulton Varsho's jumping catch
Daulton Varsho makes a sweet jumping catch at the wall in center field to take a hit away from Mookie Betts in the 9th inning.Read full story
Chicago Cubs | David Ross on loss to Cardinals
Cubs manager David Ross discusses the outing by Keegan Thompson and having to throw strikes in the loss to the Cardinals.Read full story
Comments / 0