Houston Astros | Angels vs. Astros Highlights - Rengifo, pitching lead Angels to 4-2 win over Astros

Rengifo, pitching lead Angels to 4-2 win over Astros
Kansas City Royals | Bob Melvin on Harrison, 7-2 win
A's manager Bob Melvin discusses Josh Harrison's plate appearances, Paul Blackburn's start and more after a 7-2 win over the Royals.Read full story
Philadelphia Phillies | Patrick Wisdom's two-run double
Patrick Wisdom ropes a two-run double to center field to score Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ, pushing the Cubs' lead to 4-0 in the 3rd inning.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Tyler Alexander K's Lowe
Tyler Alexander strikes out Brandon Lowe to get the first out in the bottom of the 4th inning.Read full story
Philadelphia Phillies | Willson Contreras' RBI single
Willson Contreras drills an RBI single to center field to send Rafael Ortega home, extending the Cubs' lead to 2-0 in the 3rd inning.Read full story
Philadelphia Phillies | J.T. Realmuto's two-run single
J.T. Realmuto laces a two-run single to center field to score Matt Joyce and Jean Segura, tying the game at 7 in the 4th inning.Read full story
Philadelphia Phillies | Andrew McCutchen's two-run double
Andrew McCutchen smacks a two-run double to deep right field, scoring Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto to trim the Phillies' deficit to 7-2.Read full story
Baltimore Orioles | Yankees vs. Orioles Highlights - Orioles come back, walk off on Austin Hays' single
Orioles come back, walk off on Austin Hays' single.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Randy Arozarena's sac fly
Randy Arozarena lifts a sacrifice fly to extend the Rays lead to 2-0 in 1st.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Yandy Díaz's lead-off homer
Yandy Díaz smacks a lead-off home run to give the Rays an early lead in the bottom of the 1st inning.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Niko Goodrum's solo home run
Niko Goodrum crushes a solo home run on a fly ball to center field.Read full story
Baltimore Orioles | Joey Gallo's solo home run
Joey Gallo lifts a solo home run to right field, giving the Yankees an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning.Read full story
Baltimore Orioles | Ryan Mountcastle's solo home run
Ryan Mountcastle sets a new Orioles' rookie record with his 29th home run, a solo smash to put the Orioles on the board in the 6th.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Joe Maddon on Alex Cobb, 9-3 win
Angels manager Joe Maddon discusses Alex Cobb's start, Brandon Marsh batting leadoff and more after the Angels' 9-3 win.Read full story
Kansas City Royals | Matheny on Perez, Lynch injury
Mike Matheny talks about Daniel Lynch having a bad cramp in his leg and how special of a player Salvador Perez is and his impressive season.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | La Russa on López, 9-3 loss
Tony La Russa talks about the ejections during Shohei Ohtani's at-bat, Reynaldo López making early mistakes and his team's 9-3 loss.Read full story
Chicago White Sox | Angels vs. White Sox Highlights - Rengifo, Rojas back Cobb in Angels' 9-3 win
Kansas City Royals | A's vs. Royals Highlights - Paul Blackburn, Josh Harrison lead A's to a 7-2 win
Paul Blackburn, Josh Harrison lead A's to a 7-2 win.Read full story
Pittsburgh Pirates | David Bell on Reds' pitching
Reds manager David Bell discusses the team's pitching, manufacturing a run in the 7th and more after a 1-0 win over the Pirates.Read full story
Kansas City Royals | Salvador Perez's 45th home run
Salvador Perez hits a 2-run homer against the A's to tie Johhny Bench for the most home runs in a single season by a catcher.Read full story
