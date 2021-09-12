Anthony Santander puts the Orioles on the board first with a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the 1stinning
Baltimore Orioles | Anthony Santander's 2-run homer
Texas Rangers | Woodward talks about 12-1 loss
Chris Woodward discusses missing opportunities to score early on, the Astros' huge seven-run 4th and Glenn Otto's start in the 12-1 loss.Read full story
Texas Rangers | Baker on Garcia, Correa in win
Dusty Baker discusses Luis Garcia's strong start on short notice, Carlos Correa's three-run homer breaking the ice and winning the series.Read full story
Baltimore Orioles | Brandon Hyde on the 3-2 win
Brandon Hyde on the impressive 3-2 win over the Yankees, Ryan Mountcastle's home run and Jahmai Jones's sacrifice bunt.Read full story
Texas Rangers | Astros vs. Rangers Highlights - Astros' seven-run 4th fuel the 12-1 win vs. Rangers
Astros' seven-run 4th fuel the 12-1 win vs. Rangers.Read full story
Philadelphia Phillies | Ross on Hendricks, 17-8 loss
Cubs manager David Ross discusses Kyle Hendricks' rough outing, losing a seven-run lead and more after the team's 17-8 loss to the Phillies.Read full story
Philadelphia Phillies | Cubs vs. Phillies Highlights - Phils' bats explode, turn 7-0 deficit into 17-8 win
Phils' bats explode, turn 7-0 deficit into 17-8 win.Read full story
Texas Rangers | Carlos Correa's three-run homer
Carlos Correa sends a no-doubt three-run home run to straightaway center field to give the Astros an early 3-0 lead in the top of the 4th.Read full story
Texas Rangers | Alex Bregman's two-run single
Alex Bregman lines a single down the left-field line and drives home two runs to pad the Astros' lead to 5-0 in the top of the 4th inning.Read full story
Texas Rangers | Kolby Allard strikes out the side
Kolby Allard fans Jake Meyers for his third strikeout in a row against the bottom of the Astros' lineup in the top of the 5th inning.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | A.J. Hinch on the 5-2 loss
A.J. Hinch on facing tough pitchers from the Rays in the 5-2 loss and Manuel Margot's infield RBI single.Read full story
Texas Rangers | Kiner-Falefa nabs Meyers at first
Isiah Kiner-Falefa charges a ground ball and retires Jake Meyers at first after the original call is overturned in the 2nd inning.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Tigers vs. Rays Highlights - Díaz, Zunino's home runs give Rays 5-2 win
Kansas City Royals | Bob Melvin on Harrison, 7-2 win
A's manager Bob Melvin discusses Josh Harrison's plate appearances, Paul Blackburn's start and more after a 7-2 win over the Royals.Read full story
Philadelphia Phillies | Patrick Wisdom's two-run double
Patrick Wisdom ropes a two-run double to center field to score Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ, pushing the Cubs' lead to 4-0 in the 3rd inning.Read full story
Philadelphia Phillies | J.T. Realmuto's two-run single
J.T. Realmuto laces a two-run single to center field to score Matt Joyce and Jean Segura, tying the game at 7 in the 4th inning.Read full story
Philadelphia Phillies | Willson Contreras' RBI single
Willson Contreras drills an RBI single to center field to send Rafael Ortega home, extending the Cubs' lead to 2-0 in the 3rd inning.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Tyler Alexander K's Lowe
Tyler Alexander strikes out Brandon Lowe to get the first out in the bottom of the 4th inning.Read full story
Philadelphia Phillies | Andrew McCutchen's two-run double
Andrew McCutchen smacks a two-run double to deep right field, scoring Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto to trim the Phillies' deficit to 7-2.Read full story
Baltimore Orioles | Yankees vs. Orioles Highlights - Orioles come back, walk off on Austin Hays' single
Orioles come back, walk off on Austin Hays' single.Read full story
