Baltimore Orioles | Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s solo HR

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drills solo home run to center field, cutting the Blue Jays' deficit to 5-3 in the top of the 3rd inning

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Texas Rangers | Baker on Garcia, Correa in win

Dusty Baker discusses Luis Garcia's strong start on short notice, Carlos Correa's three-run homer breaking the ice and winning the series.

Texas Rangers | Woodward talks about 12-1 loss

Chris Woodward discusses missing opportunities to score early on, the Astros' huge seven-run 4th and Glenn Otto's start in the 12-1 loss.

Baltimore Orioles | Brandon Hyde on the 3-2 win

Brandon Hyde on the impressive 3-2 win over the Yankees, Ryan Mountcastle's home run and Jahmai Jones's sacrifice bunt.

Texas Rangers | Astros vs. Rangers Highlights - Astros' seven-run 4th fuel the 12-1 win vs. Rangers

Astros' seven-run 4th fuel the 12-1 win vs. Rangers.

Philadelphia Phillies | Ross on Hendricks, 17-8 loss

Cubs manager David Ross discusses Kyle Hendricks' rough outing, losing a seven-run lead and more after the team's 17-8 loss to the Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies | Cubs vs. Phillies Highlights - Phils' bats explode, turn 7-0 deficit into 17-8 win

Phils' bats explode, turn 7-0 deficit into 17-8 win.

Texas Rangers | Alex Bregman's two-run single

Alex Bregman lines a single down the left-field line and drives home two runs to pad the Astros' lead to 5-0 in the top of the 4th inning.

Texas Rangers | Carlos Correa's three-run homer

Carlos Correa sends a no-doubt three-run home run to straightaway center field to give the Astros an early 3-0 lead in the top of the 4th.

Texas Rangers | Kolby Allard strikes out the side

Kolby Allard fans Jake Meyers for his third strikeout in a row against the bottom of the Astros' lineup in the top of the 5th inning.

Tampa Bay Rays | A.J. Hinch on the 5-2 loss

A.J. Hinch on facing tough pitchers from the Rays in the 5-2 loss and Manuel Margot's infield RBI single.

Texas Rangers | Kiner-Falefa nabs Meyers at first

Isiah Kiner-Falefa charges a ground ball and retires Jake Meyers at first after the original call is overturned in the 2nd inning.

Tampa Bay Rays | Tigers vs. Rays Highlights - Díaz, Zunino's home runs give Rays 5-2 win

Kansas City Royals | Bob Melvin on Harrison, 7-2 win

A's manager Bob Melvin discusses Josh Harrison's plate appearances, Paul Blackburn's start and more after a 7-2 win over the Royals.

Philadelphia Phillies | J.T. Realmuto's two-run single

J.T. Realmuto laces a two-run single to center field to score Matt Joyce and Jean Segura, tying the game at 7 in the 4th inning.

Philadelphia Phillies | Patrick Wisdom's two-run double

Patrick Wisdom ropes a two-run double to center field to score Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ, pushing the Cubs' lead to 4-0 in the 3rd inning.

Philadelphia Phillies | Willson Contreras' RBI single

Willson Contreras drills an RBI single to center field to send Rafael Ortega home, extending the Cubs' lead to 2-0 in the 3rd inning.

Tampa Bay Rays | Tyler Alexander K's Lowe

Tyler Alexander strikes out Brandon Lowe to get the first out in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Philadelphia Phillies | Andrew McCutchen's two-run double

Andrew McCutchen smacks a two-run double to deep right field, scoring Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto to trim the Phillies' deficit to 7-2.

Baltimore Orioles | Yankees vs. Orioles Highlights - Orioles come back, walk off on Austin Hays' single

Orioles come back, walk off on Austin Hays' single.

Tampa Bay Rays | Yandy Díaz's lead-off homer

Yandy Díaz smacks a lead-off home run to give the Rays an early lead in the bottom of the 1st inning.

