D-back's manager Torey Lovullo discusses Tyler Gilbert having a tough time placing the baseball and the hitters not missing in 10-4 loss
Arizona Diamondbacks | Lovullo on D-back’s 10-4 loss
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of MLB
More from MLB Game Highlights
St. Louis Cardinals | Trea Turner's RBI single
Trea Turner rips an RBI single to left field off of Jake Woodford, scoring Mookie Betts to tie the game at 1 in the top of the 3rd inning.Read full story
St. Louis Cardinals | Pujols' walk, standing ovation
Albert Pujols gets a standing ovation from the Cardinals' fans in his pinch-hit appearance before walking in potential final at-bat at Busch.Read full story
St. Louis Cardinals | Andrew Knizner's RBI double
Andrew Knizner lines an RBI double to center field, scoring Dylan Carlson to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning.Read full story
St. Louis Cardinals | Tyler O'Neill's solo home run
Tyler O'Neill crushes a solo home run to left field off of Phil Bickford to give the Cardinals' a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | Melvin on 5-1 win over White Sox
Bob Melvin on Frankie Montas' much needed great outing for the A's, the offense's successful approach at the plate, and Yan Gomes' impact.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | La Russa on Keuchel's start
Tony La Russa breaks down Dallas Keuchel's start and Romy Gonzalez's first MLB hit.Read full story
Boston Red Sox | Cora on Eovaldi, win vs. Rays
Alex Cora comments on Nathan Eovaldi's spectacular outing and taking the 2-1 win against the Rays.Read full story
Milwaukee Brewers | Counsell on 4-3 win vs Phillies
Craig Counsell on Luis Urías' game-ending play, Freddy Peralta's start, Aaron Ashby's reliability and the effectiveness of the bullpen.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Martinez on win, Soto's home run
Nationals' skipper Dave Martinez discusses win, Juan Soto's home run, bullpen's performance, the Freddie Freeman HBP and more.Read full story
Baltimore Orioles | Hyde on clutch 8th inning rally
Brandon Hyde talks about the offensive eruption in the 8th inning, Manny Barreda making his MLB debut after 14 years in the minors and more.Read full story
Pittsburgh Pirates | Hinch on 5-1 win vs. Pirates
Tigers manager AJ Hinch discusses Miguel Cabrera's four-hit game and Robbie Grossman's approach at the plate following the win over the Bucs.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | White Sox Vs. A's Highlights - Montas, Chapman lead the A's to a 5-1 win
Chicago Cubs | Andy Green on Cubs' 4-1 win
Andy Green on Alec Mills' steadying presence on the rotation, the team winning the series and Heyward's walk-off in 4-1 win against the Reds.Read full story
Cleveland Indians | Joe Ryan on his sensational start
Joe Ryan shares his thoughts on taking a perfect game into the 7th inning and earning his first career win.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | Dallas Keuchel K's Matt Chapman
Dallas Keuchel strikes out Matt Chapman swinging in the bottom of the 5th inning, one of Keuchel's three strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | Romy Gonzalez's first career hit
Romy Gonzalez slaps his first career hit to right field, a single off of Andrew Chafin in the top of the 9th inning.Read full story
Baltimore Orioles | Matheny on the Royals' 9-8 loss
Mike Matheny on his team giving up a 9-run 8th inning to the Orioles and Andrew Benintendi's great game at the plate.Read full story
New York Yankees | Montoyo on team playing strong
Charlie Montoyo shares his thoughts on the Blue Jays playing strongly in each aspect of the game and more on the 6-3 win.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | Yan Gomes' RBI single
Yan Gomes drills an RBI single to center field, scoring Mark Canha to increase the Athletics' lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the 4th inning.Read full story
Comments / 0