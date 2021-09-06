Peters crushes two homers in 7-3 win vs. Angels
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim | Rangers vs. Angels Highlights - Peters crushes two homers in 7-3 win vs. Angels
More from MLB Game Highlights
Oakland Athletics | Tony La Russa on the 3-1 loss
Tony La Russa discusses the offense's aggressiveness at the plate with runners on base, the effectiveness of Sean Manaea in the 3-1 loss.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | White Sox vs. Athletics Recap - Manaea does the heavy lifting in A's 3-1 win
Oakland Athletics | José Abreu's RBI single
José Abreu cracks an RBI single into center field, tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the 3rd inning.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | Tony Kemp's RBI triple
Tony Kemp races around for an RBI triple, getting the A's on the board in the bottom of the 2nd inning to take a 1-0 lead.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | López K's Olson
Reynaldo López gets Matt Olson swinging in the bottom of the 1st inning for one of his two strikeouts in his start against the A's.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | Marte scores after wild pick-off
Starling Marte scores from second base after wild pick-off attempt by Reynaldo López, giving the A's a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd.Read full story
St. Louis Cardinals | Dodgers vs. Cardinals Highlights - O'Neill, bullpen lead the Cardinals to a 2-1 win
St. Louis Cardinals | Trea Turner's RBI single
Trea Turner rips an RBI single to left field off of Jake Woodford, scoring Mookie Betts to tie the game at 1 in the top of the 3rd inning.Read full story
St. Louis Cardinals | Pujols' walk, standing ovation
Albert Pujols gets a standing ovation from the Cardinals' fans in his pinch-hit appearance before walking in potential final at-bat at Busch.Read full story
St. Louis Cardinals | Andrew Knizner's RBI double
Andrew Knizner lines an RBI double to center field, scoring Dylan Carlson to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning.Read full story
St. Louis Cardinals | Tyler O'Neill's solo home run
Tyler O'Neill crushes a solo home run to left field off of Phil Bickford to give the Cardinals' a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | Melvin on 5-1 win over White Sox
Bob Melvin on Frankie Montas' much needed great outing for the A's, the offense's successful approach at the plate, and Yan Gomes' impact.Read full story
Oakland Athletics | La Russa on Keuchel's start
Tony La Russa breaks down Dallas Keuchel's start and Romy Gonzalez's first MLB hit.Read full story
Milwaukee Brewers | Counsell on 4-3 win vs Phillies
Craig Counsell on Luis Urías' game-ending play, Freddy Peralta's start, Aaron Ashby's reliability and the effectiveness of the bullpen.Read full story
Boston Red Sox | Cora on Eovaldi, win vs. Rays
Alex Cora comments on Nathan Eovaldi's spectacular outing and taking the 2-1 win against the Rays.Read full story
Baltimore Orioles | Hyde on clutch 8th inning rally
Brandon Hyde talks about the offensive eruption in the 8th inning, Manny Barreda making his MLB debut after 14 years in the minors and more.Read full story
Atlanta Braves | Martinez on win, Soto's home run
Nationals' skipper Dave Martinez discusses win, Juan Soto's home run, bullpen's performance, the Freddie Freeman HBP and more.Read full story
Pittsburgh Pirates | Hinch on 5-1 win vs. Pirates
Tigers manager AJ Hinch discusses Miguel Cabrera's four-hit game and Robbie Grossman's approach at the plate following the win over the Bucs.Read full story
