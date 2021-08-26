Javier Báez makes a tough sliding catch in shallow right-center field for the second out in the top of the 4th
New York Mets | Javier Báez's sliding catch
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of MLB
More from MLB Game Highlights
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim | Maddon on Junk, Tyler, defeat
Angels manager Joe Maddon talks about the Major League debuts for Janssen Junk and Kyle Tyler in the team's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.Read full story
Arizona Diamondbacks | Servais on exciting 11th inning
Mariners skipper Scott Servais discusses how fun the team has been, the offensive eruption in the 11th inning and Yohan Ramirez's good pitching.Read full story
San Diego Padres | Tingler reacts to the series win
Jayce Tingler talks about getting the series win against the Astros, Jake Cronenworth coming in clutch for the win and Chris Paddack's start.Read full story
Arizona Diamondbacks | Mariners vs. D-backs Highlights - Mariners' bats bombard D-backs with 7-run 11th in win
Mariners' bats bombard D-backs with 7-run 11th in win.Read full story
Miami Marlins | Girardi on Kennedy, 4-3 win
Phillies manager Joe Girardi talks bout Ian Kennedy's relief performance and the team's 4-3 win against the Marlins.Read full story
Colorado Rockies | Bud Black on loss to Braves
Rockies manager Bud Black breaks down the pitching from Ryan Feltner and Charlie Morton in the loss to the Braves.Read full story
Arizona Diamondbacks | Lovullo on D-back’s 10-4 loss
D-back's manager Torey Lovullo discusses Tyler Gilbert having a tough time placing the baseball and the hitters not missing in 10-4 loss.Read full story
Chicago Cubs | Green on 11-8 win over Pirates
Andy Green discusses clutch grand slams from Frank Schwindel and Matt Duffy in the Cubs' wild 11-8 win over the Pirates.Read full story
Chicago Cubs | Shelton on Pirates' 11-8 loss
Pirates manager Derek Shelton discusses not being able to capitalize on opportunities and how the offense continued to battle in 11-8 loss.Read full story
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim | Woodward on Hearn, Peters
Chris Woodward talks about Taylor Hearn's strong start against the Angels and watching DJ Peters' perform so well lately for the Rangers.Read full story
San Diego Padres | Astros vs. Padres Highlights - Cronenworth's walk-off homer leads Padres to 4-3 win
Cronenworth's walk-off homer leads Padres to 4-3 win.Read full story
Milwaukee Brewers | Craig Counsell on walk-off win
Brewers manager Craig Counsell talks about Daniel Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam, the bullpen's effort and the team's rally in the 9th.Read full story
Milwaukee Brewers | Daniel Vogelbach's walk-off slam
Daniel Vogelbach lifts a walk-off grand slam in the 9th inning to win the game for the Brewers #CurtainCall.Read full story
Tampa Bay Rays | Bill Evers on Twins' 6-5 win
Twins bench coach Bill Evers discusses the big time play by Nick Gordon and winning the game for Rocco Baldelli in 6-5 win over the Rays.Read full story
San Diego Padres | Baker on tough 4-3 loss
Astros manager Dusty Baker talks about the team's tough 4-3 walk-off defeat on the road against the Padres.Read full story
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim | Rangers vs. Angels Highlights - Peters crushes two homers in 7-3 win vs. Angels
Colorado Rockies | Snitker on Braves' 9-2 win
Brian Snitker on the win, the approach to facing a pitcher making their debut, Austin Riley being an MVP candidate, and Adam Duvall.Read full story
Cincinnati Reds | Hinch talks about the 4-1 win
A.J. Hinch discusses Gregory Soto getting the save against the Reds, facing Luis Castillo, the Tigers doing small things to get the win and.Read full story
Washington Nationals | Rojas on Mets' 13-6 win
Luis Rojas on better offensive production, including Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor's approaches at the plate, and stellar bullpen outings.Read full story
Comments / 0