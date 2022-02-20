My Opinion: Colorado Catalytic converter bill needs more “teeth”

Example of aftermath of stolen catalytic converter Unknown

Catalytic converter theft is spiking around the state, a trend that shows no sign of abating.

Lawmakers should intervene decisively and back a plan that offers a meaningful response to protect Washingtonians from this costly and time-consuming public safety problem. Residents deserve better than a proposed bill to establish a task force to think about the problem for a year.

Catalytic converters contain highly valuable metals in a vehicle’s emissions system that reduces harmful pollution going out the tailpipe.

In King County, 11 catalytic converters were reported stolen in 2019 for the entire year, officials have said. That jumped to 241 reported thefts for just the first half of 2021.

Senate Bill 5495, sponsored by state Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, would make it a crime to possess and also to try and sell a stolen catalytic converter. The bill would establish a Washington State Patrol training and grant program for augmenting enforcement and catalytic converter theft investigations, among other provisions.

I am aware that the Catalytic Converter bill, 22-009 passed out of committee. However, in reading the “amended” version, it still provides no relief for an estimated 400 Coloradans who wake up to a missing catalytic converter on the car, and then find themselves faced with up to $2000 to replace the catalytic converter. Additionally, insurance may pay whatever is over the $500 deductible, but then ones’s insurance rates go up proportionally.Catalytic Converter theft continues to increase, and shows no sign of decreasing even with this bill. This bill has no real consequences for a lawbreaker, and will only serve as an excuse “we had to do something” even though that “something” will do nothing to stop converter theft.

You as a Colorado lawmaker should act decisively and pass a law that provides severe punishment for stealing and receiving stolen catalytic converters to relieve Colorado residents from this costly and time consuming public safety problem. And the criminals who steal these converters will continue unless the penalties are in place and severe. Additionally, I always worry about a car owner taking the law into their own hands, and the result being tragic for all.

Please amen this bill to put real penalities for this growing issue in Colorado.