Saudi Arabia and Iran to Renew Ties in Devastating Blow to U.S.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are set to renew diplomatic ties within the next two months, marking a major shift in the Middle East geopolitical landscape. The move, confirmed by the Saudis in a recent tweet, is being seen as a devastating blow to U.S. policy in the region, which has relied heavily on Saudi Arabia to counterweight Iran.

The two countries had severed diplomatic ties in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran over the execution of a Shiite cleric. Since then, r

Mohamed Bin Salman Photo by Pinterest.com

elations between the two countries have worsened, with each country withdrawing their ambassadors. The ongoing conflict in Yemen has also fueled tensions, with open hostilities between the two nations resulting in thousands of civilian deaths and a humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations has estimated that over 233,000 people have been killed or injured since the conflict began, with millions of people facing food insecurity, displacement, and disease outbreaks. The conflict had played into Washington's hands, as relations with Iran over the Joint Comprehensive Plan for Action (JCPOA) had reached a turning point, forcing the Biden administration to rely on Saudi Arabia to counterbalance Iran in the Middle East.

The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which followed intensive negotiations between Ali Shamkhani, a close adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni, and Saudi Minister of State Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, could also put a break on Israel's ability to normalize relations with its Arab neighbors and make other Western and U.S. push to contain Iran much more complicated.

In a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign ministry, the two countries affirmed their "respect for the sovereignty of states and noninterference in their internal affairs" and also agreed to reopen their embassies in each other's capitals within two months, noting that the Ministers of Foreign affairs of both countries would meet to implement the agreement and arrange for the return of their ambassadors.

In all, "three countries announced that an agreement has been reached between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran that includes an agreement to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months, and the agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states,” the statement continued.

The move is seen as a significant shift in the Middle East’s balance of power, with China's growing global economic and political power also coming into play. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to Riyadh late last year resulted in the two countries signing a strategic partnership agreement, highlighting Beijing's increasing influence in a region long shaped by U.S. military and diplomacy.

Crown prince Mohamed Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, has re-aligned his country's main priorities, in a move to keep the U.S. at bay, it has been noted.

However, a White House National Security Council spokesperson downplayed the report, stating that the U.S. welcomed "any effort to help end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region."