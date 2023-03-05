50 Years of Successes and Challenges of All-Volunteer Force in U.S. Military

US Military Photo by usdefensewatch.com

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks spoke at a conference hosted by Georgetown University's Center of Security Studies and the America in the World Consortium, discussing the successes and challenges of the all-volunteer force in the United States military. Hicks explained that the end of military conscription in the US has allowed over 11 million people to join active duty service, and more than 1.5 million men and women serve in the uniform across the total force today.

Despite the success of the all-volunteer force, Hicks acknowledged the challenges that the military continues to face, especially in recruitment, which she attributed to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, low unemployment, and increased competition for talent. These factors have created new barriers for recruiters to meet with enlistment-aged students, making it harder for the military to attract new service members.

However, Hicks also noted that the all-volunteer force has its advantages, and the US military's retention numbers are outstanding, with every service exceeding 100% of their goals in 2022. "The all-volunteer force is proving its value proposition to those who choose it," said Hicks. "It creates long-term opportunities for military personnel while in uniform and thereafter—and in virtually every career field."

Hicks pointed out that the various responsibilities, leadership, and skills men and women develop while in the service provide benefits to service members, their families, their communities, and the nation. "It is in our national interest to ensure that younger generations consider public service as a career option," she said.

The formation of an all-volunteer force replaced the draftee requirement in 1973 after several protests took place in the early 1970s against the military draft, whose conscription forced people to fight in a war they didn’t believe in or support. Hicks stated that "After 50 years, the all-volunteer force remains the best model for the U.S. military, and that's why we celebrate—it has delivered for us operationally and societally. It was the right decision for the U.S. military and the nation at the time. And over the last 50 years, in times of conflict and in times of peace, it has continued to be the right decision."