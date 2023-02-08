U.S. Accuses China of Espionage over Spy Balloon

Mithout Gomez

The balloon saga took an unusual twist after intelligence officials revealed that the recent balloon blown up by U.S. warplanes over the coast of South Carolina over the week-end, was indeed a “spy” balloon.

Quoting an unnamed intelligence official, the balloon was part of an "extensive surveillance program run by China’s military" to collect information not just from U.S. territory, but also from a number of countries, including Japan, India, Taiwan and the Philippines, according to the Washington Post.

Other administration officials have told CBS News that, according to intelligence officials, the balloon was part of an “aerial surveillance program run by the People’s Liberation Army out of Hainan."

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also revealed one balloon had circumnavigated the planet in 2019, even circling over Hawaii and Florida.

Later, a specialized team from the FBI’s Operational Technology Divisions, which include, agents, analysts, engineers and scientists who are responsible for both creating technical surveillance measures and analyzing pieces of the wreckage – are currently trying to set the pieces together, according to CNN.

The revelation comes as a group of US Congressional leaders responsible for overseeing national intelligence matters, known as the Gang of Eight, will be briefed on the development on Wednesday, and Congress will be updated on Thursday.

Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, has promised a hearing of that panel focused on the Chinese balloon incursion.

The Montana Democrat's state, which is home to many of the Air Force’s land-based nuclear missiles, was one of the first U.S. states to be overflown by the Chinese balloon.

“I will be pulling people before my committee to get real answers on how this happened, and how we can prevent it from ever happening again," Tester said in a Friday statement.

As many as 40 allied countries have been briefed about the alleged espionage, a Biden administration official also revealed.

China had insisted the balloon was used for meteorological purposes and might have strayed accidentally into U.S. territory and has insisted the debris, recently picked up by Navy divers, be returned to China.

“The airship does not belong to the U.S,” insisted Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson. “ It belongs to China.”

The issue of espionage between China and the U.S. is nothing new, and the two sides often accused each other of violations. However, it is for the first time that such an open breach, extending all across the U.S. had occurred.

On several occasions, the Chinese have been accused of engaging in a variety of forms of espionage against the U.S., including cyber, economic and human espionage.

Based on these allegations, several hacking groups have been accused of launching cyber attacks against numerous institutions to steal sensitive information, including military secrets, intellectual property and trade secrets.

These activities, however, are not all definitively linked to the Chinese government, which has denied any involvement in many of the allegations.

However, there is a growing body of evidence and concern about the scale and scope of the Chinese espionage against the U.SU.S. officials said.

