New Shift in US Policy Toward Saudi Arabia: Emphasis on Human Rights and Regional Security.

With US interests cast aside, Saudi Arabia is now forging ahead as it implements better ties with China and Russia, all the while keeping a tight grip on its unique relationship with the United States. The kingdom’s de facto ruler, crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, has made a turnabout and it’s likely to affect US policy on a wide range of issues.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have had a complex relationship over the years, characterized by both cooperation and competition. In recent years, however, the two countries have developed a closer relationship, particularly in the energy sector.

Given that the kingdom is one of the world's largest oil producers, and Russia is one of the world's leading energy exporters, the two countries have worked together to manage global oil supplies and prices through OPEC, a group of oil-producing countries that coordinate their production levels, without any intervention from the US.

In addition to their cooperation in the energy sector, the kingdom also engaged in discussions on a variety of regional security and political issues, including the conflicts in Syria and Yemen as their relationship continued to evolve and strengthen in recent years.

With China, it has an even stronger and growing relationship in recent years, characterized by a series of economic and trade deals. The two countries have been working to strengthen their economic ties and expand their cooperation in various sectors, including energy, technology, and investment.

The kingdom has been veering into that direction since crown prince Salman acceded to power, suddenly putting a break to a relationship that has been seven decades in the making.

For over 60 years, the two countries have enjoyed a cozy relationship beginning with King Fahad and continuing on to this decade. And despite several points of disagreements, such as the Arab-Israeli conflict and the subsequent oil embargo that contributed to the worst recession in the West, the relationship endured and eventually reverberated to normal.

Saudi Arabia's unique role in the Arab and Islamic world and its holding of the world's second largest oil reserves and its strategic location in the Middle East plays an important role in US-Saudi relations.

Under crown prince Salman, however, a new Saudi Arabia has emerged with policies believed to be to the detriment of the United States.

Among his many questionable decisions is one that cut back on oil production last October despite humbling pleas from the Biden administration. And with US inflation going through the roof, OPEC's latest cut proved devastating for most Americans.

Then comes the issue of human right violations, which have multiplied in the past couple of years, with many dissidents and women advocates reportedly sentenced to death.

The Biden administration has criticized Saudi Arabia's human rights record and expressed concerns about the country's human rights abuses. President Biden and his administration have taken a more critical approach towards the kingdom and its actions, particularly with regard to human rights issues. They have called for the release of political prisoners and increased transparency in the country's justice system, among other things. "The United States will not turn a blind eye to human rights abuses, including the suppression of peaceful dissent, the restriction of civil society, and the detention and trial of human rights advocates and journalists in Saudi Arabia," secretary of state Anthony Blinken told the Saudis. "We have raised, and we will continue to raise, our concerns about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia."

Still, those encouraging statements didn't prevent Saad Ibrahim Almadi from going to prison.

Mr. Almadi, a US citizen who had traveled to Saudi Arabia last November to visit his family, has been arrested and sentenced to 16 years just for posting 14 tweets – some of which raises serious questions over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist brutally murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Mr. Kashoggy, a Post contributor, was dismembered, it has been learned.

Speaking at a press briefing last October, state department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel confirmed Almadi's detention and said Washington first raised its concerns with Riyadh in December 2021, as soon as it was made aware of the arrest. "We have consistently and intensively raised our concerns regarding the case at senior levels of the Saudi government..and we will continue to do so. We have raised this with members of the Saudi government as recently as yesterday," Patel said.

The core logic underpinning that relationship is the extensive military protection provided to the kingdom in exchange for a reliable oil supply and Saudi support for American foreign policy operations across the world,

With more than $100 billion in active military sales to the Saudis, Saudi Arabia has been able to neutralize the Yemeni attempt to control their own country, thanks to increased US military supplies.

It is estimated that thousands of civilians have died as a result of the conflict in Yemen, which began with the Saudi-led military intervention in 2015. The exact number of casualties is difficult to determine, but the United Nations has estimated that over 233,000 people have been killed or injured since the conflict began.

The conflict has also led to a humanitarian crisis, with millions of people facing food insecurity and the threat of famine, as well as displacement and disease outbreak.

The Biden administration has stated its intention to reassess its relationship with Saudi Arabia, taking into account a range of issues, including human rights, regional security, and countering Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East.

The president has made it clear that the United States will no longer tolerate human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, and that the United States will hold the country accountable for its actions.

This marks a departure from the previous administration's policy, which was characterized by close ties with the Saudi government and a more hands-off approach to human rights concerns.